Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:58 AM

South Hayworth Lofts

1520 South Hayworth Avenue · (310) 878-0680
Location

1520 South Hayworth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90035
PICO

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from South Hayworth Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
24hr gym
green community
parking
bike storage
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
car charging
internet access
West Side quarter Faircrest Heights (aka the Pico-Fairfax Corridor) is among the city's most desirable neighborhoods. In 2018 Business Insider named it #3 on its list of America's Top 10 Hottest Neighborhoods; it's a lovely little residential area and a great neighborhood for families, whose touchstones are Fairfax, Pico, and Robertson. South Hayworth Lofts offer one and two bedroom apartment homes featuring gorgeous interior amenities, fireplaces, a 24-hour fitness center with modern equipment, friendly on-site management and assigned on-grade subterranean parking!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Pets Welcome with an Additional Deposit. Breed and Weight Restrictions Apply. Free Pet Rent
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does South Hayworth Lofts have any available units?
South Hayworth Lofts doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does South Hayworth Lofts have?
Some of South Hayworth Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is South Hayworth Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
South Hayworth Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is South Hayworth Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, South Hayworth Lofts is pet friendly.
Does South Hayworth Lofts offer parking?
Yes, South Hayworth Lofts offers parking.
Does South Hayworth Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, South Hayworth Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does South Hayworth Lofts have a pool?
No, South Hayworth Lofts does not have a pool.
Does South Hayworth Lofts have accessible units?
No, South Hayworth Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does South Hayworth Lofts have units with dishwashers?
No, South Hayworth Lofts does not have units with dishwashers.
