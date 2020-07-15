Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard 24hr gym green community parking bike storage garage cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry car charging internet access

West Side quarter Faircrest Heights (aka the Pico-Fairfax Corridor) is among the city's most desirable neighborhoods. In 2018 Business Insider named it #3 on its list of America's Top 10 Hottest Neighborhoods; it's a lovely little residential area and a great neighborhood for families, whose touchstones are Fairfax, Pico, and Robertson. South Hayworth Lofts offer one and two bedroom apartment homes featuring gorgeous interior amenities, fireplaces, a 24-hour fitness center with modern equipment, friendly on-site management and assigned on-grade subterranean parking!