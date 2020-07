Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Silicon Beach Large Studio - Property Id: 253667



Looking to sublease my fully furnished studio month to month. Just bring your suitcase. Large open plan living space with full kitchen and large bathroom and lots of closet space. Comes with bonus outdoor space. All bills included, wifi and smart tv. In building laundry and a garaged parking spot.

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5674028)