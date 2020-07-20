Pinafore Apartments - Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw

Amenities

We are looking for immediate move-ins at this property. Two bedroom (PARKING INCLUDED). It's all about the SPACE. HUGE one bedrooms with VERY SPACIOUS living room...



Owner pays water.

Tenant pays electric and gas.

Cats ok.



LAUNDRY AVAILABLE. Come by and see this awesome spot today!!!



WHAT YOU NEED TO APPLY:

Please see attached application. If you think you will want to rent with us, please bring a $35.00 check, (NO CASH) per applicant, for the credit check fee. We will also need your last 2 pay stubs or bank statements for proof of income and a copy of your ID. Please try to bring any roommates to view unit at the same time if possible.



The Crenshaw neighborhood, also known as the Crenshaw District, is located southwest of downtown Los Angeles, and it is a mostly residential area with single-family homes and apartment buildings. The diverse neighborhood contains several good schools, and its close proximity to downtown Los Angeles make the area a prime location. Downtown Los Angeles is only a 15-minute drive from Crenshaw.



The Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area located just to the west of the neighborhood attracts many visitors wanting to get away from the urban atmosphere of the city and enjoy the greenery and wooded areas. A 15-minute drive to the northwest takes residents into famous Beverly Hills and heading south brings locals to the beaches of the Pacific ocean. The neighborhood proves to be in a prime location between the beach and the city, opening up more options for restaurants and nightlife.



No Dogs Allowed



