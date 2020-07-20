All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

Pinafore Apartments - Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw

4905 Pinafore Street · No Longer Available
Location

4905 Pinafore Street, Los Angeles, CA 90008
Crenshaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
We are looking for immediate move-ins at this property. Two bedroom (PARKING INCLUDED). It's all about the SPACE. HUGE one bedrooms with VERY SPACIOUS living room...

Owner pays water.
Tenant pays electric and gas.
Cats ok.

LAUNDRY AVAILABLE. Come by and see this awesome spot today!!!

WHAT YOU NEED TO APPLY:
Please see attached application. If you think you will want to rent with us, please bring a $35.00 check, (NO CASH) per applicant, for the credit check fee. We will also need your last 2 pay stubs or bank statements for proof of income and a copy of your ID. Please try to bring any roommates to view unit at the same time if possible.

The Crenshaw neighborhood, also known as the Crenshaw District, is located southwest of downtown Los Angeles, and it is a mostly residential area with single-family homes and apartment buildings. The diverse neighborhood contains several good schools, and its close proximity to downtown Los Angeles make the area a prime location. Downtown Los Angeles is only a 15-minute drive from Crenshaw.

The Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area located just to the west of the neighborhood attracts many visitors wanting to get away from the urban atmosphere of the city and enjoy the greenery and wooded areas. A 15-minute drive to the northwest takes residents into famous Beverly Hills and heading south brings locals to the beaches of the Pacific ocean. The neighborhood proves to be in a prime location between the beach and the city, opening up more options for restaurants and nightlife.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE1915765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pinafore Apartments - Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw have any available units?
Pinafore Apartments - Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Pinafore Apartments - Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw have?
Some of Pinafore Apartments - Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pinafore Apartments - Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw currently offering any rent specials?
Pinafore Apartments - Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pinafore Apartments - Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw pet-friendly?
Yes, Pinafore Apartments - Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw is pet friendly.
Does Pinafore Apartments - Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw offer parking?
Yes, Pinafore Apartments - Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw offers parking.
Does Pinafore Apartments - Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pinafore Apartments - Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pinafore Apartments - Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw have a pool?
No, Pinafore Apartments - Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw does not have a pool.
Does Pinafore Apartments - Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw have accessible units?
No, Pinafore Apartments - Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw does not have accessible units.
Does Pinafore Apartments - Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw have units with dishwashers?
No, Pinafore Apartments - Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw does not have units with dishwashers.
