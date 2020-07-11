All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

Olive DTLA

1243 Olive Street · (416) 897-6687
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1243 Olive Street, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Downtown Los Angeles

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Unit 308 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,877

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
media room
Unit 308 Available 08/01/20 Renovated Studio Loft in DTLA (Pet Friendly) - Property Id: 305422

Beautiful studio loft in the heart of Downtown LA for you and your loved ones (most pets are welcomed with additional costs). Located at 1243 S Olive Street, this building offers its residents breathtaking views of downtown LA skylines and so much more! Amenities include outdoor BBQ areas, ping pong deck, bicycle parking, breakfast bar, clubhouse courtyard, coffee bar, hot tub, outdoor theatre, outdoor pool, wifi throughout the building, fitness center, woof deck for pets and sun deck! Now offering furnished and unfurnished apartments, all units have a loft layout and include washer & dryer, kitchen appliances and dishwashers! Parking available at extra costs. Contact us for more detail!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1243-s-olive-st-los-angeles-ca-unit-308/305422
Property Id 305422

(RLNE5953376)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Olive DTLA have any available units?
Olive DTLA has a unit available for $1,877 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Olive DTLA have?
Some of Olive DTLA's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Olive DTLA currently offering any rent specials?
Olive DTLA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Olive DTLA pet-friendly?
Yes, Olive DTLA is pet friendly.
Does Olive DTLA offer parking?
Yes, Olive DTLA offers parking.
Does Olive DTLA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Olive DTLA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Olive DTLA have a pool?
Yes, Olive DTLA has a pool.
Does Olive DTLA have accessible units?
No, Olive DTLA does not have accessible units.
Does Olive DTLA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Olive DTLA has units with dishwashers.
