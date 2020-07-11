Olive DTLA

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar courtyard gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access media room

Unit 308 Available 08/01/20 Renovated Studio Loft in DTLA (Pet Friendly) - Property Id: 305422



Beautiful studio loft in the heart of Downtown LA for you and your loved ones (most pets are welcomed with additional costs). Located at 1243 S Olive Street, this building offers its residents breathtaking views of downtown LA skylines and so much more! Amenities include outdoor BBQ areas, ping pong deck, bicycle parking, breakfast bar, clubhouse courtyard, coffee bar, hot tub, outdoor theatre, outdoor pool, wifi throughout the building, fitness center, woof deck for pets and sun deck! Now offering furnished and unfurnished apartments, all units have a loft layout and include washer & dryer, kitchen appliances and dishwashers! Parking available at extra costs. Contact us for more detail!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1243-s-olive-st-los-angeles-ca-unit-308/305422

Property Id 305422



(RLNE5953376)