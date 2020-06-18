All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like 4140 Warner Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
4140 Warner Boulevard
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:22 AM

4140 Warner Boulevard

4140 Warner Boulevard · (323) 513-3470
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
Toluca Lake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4140 Warner Boulevard, Burbank, CA 91505
Toluca Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
garage
sauna
Beautiful fully furnished and renovated condo including central air and heat throughout the unit. Brand new furniture includes two smart televisions (65" and 35") that comes with basic cable, large sectional sofa with two accent chairs, full dining room table. Kitchen comes equipped with dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, and toaster oven. Recessed lighting fixtures make this unit as bright as you need or dim the lights for a relaxing atmosphere. Bedroom includes queen bed, and a large walk in closet. This unit features a fully updated bathroom. Located in the heart of the entertainment studios, near ABC, Disney, and Warner Bros Studios. Also near Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, and Toluca Lake shops. Building is on a private one way street in a quiet, clean, and safe neighborhood with plenty of street parking. Secure building entrance. Amenities include pool, sauna, recreation room, and garage parking spot with storage unit. Washer, dryer and trash shoot are located directly across the hall of the unit. Unit is on an above ground floor with elevator access. FOR A VIDEO TOUR CLICK HERE http://vid.us/agneju

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4140 Warner Boulevard have any available units?
4140 Warner Boulevard has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 4140 Warner Boulevard have?
Some of 4140 Warner Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4140 Warner Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4140 Warner Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4140 Warner Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4140 Warner Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 4140 Warner Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4140 Warner Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 4140 Warner Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4140 Warner Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4140 Warner Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 4140 Warner Boulevard has a pool.
Does 4140 Warner Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4140 Warner Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4140 Warner Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4140 Warner Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4140 Warner Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd
Burbank, CA 91502
AVA Burbank
401 N Pass Ave
Burbank, CA 91505
Toluca Terrace
333 N Screenland Dr
Burbank, CA 91505
Taiko Village
1601 Scott Rd
Burbank, CA 91504
Metropolitan Place
1800 Grismer Ave
Burbank, CA 91504
1200 Riverside
1200 W Riverside Dr
Burbank, CA 91506
Parc Pointe Apartments
620 N Hollywood Way
Burbank, CA 91505
Brighton Vista Apartments
222 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 BedroomsBurbank 2 Bedrooms
Burbank Apartments with ParkingBurbank Pet Friendly Places
Burbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc Neil
Rancho Adjacent

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity