4140 Warner Boulevard

Amenities

Beautiful fully furnished and renovated condo including central air and heat throughout the unit. Brand new furniture includes two smart televisions (65" and 35") that comes with basic cable, large sectional sofa with two accent chairs, full dining room table. Kitchen comes equipped with dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, and toaster oven. Recessed lighting fixtures make this unit as bright as you need or dim the lights for a relaxing atmosphere. Bedroom includes queen bed, and a large walk in closet. This unit features a fully updated bathroom. Located in the heart of the entertainment studios, near ABC, Disney, and Warner Bros Studios. Also near Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, and Toluca Lake shops. Building is on a private one way street in a quiet, clean, and safe neighborhood with plenty of street parking. Secure building entrance. Amenities include pool, sauna, recreation room, and garage parking spot with storage unit. Washer, dryer and trash shoot are located directly across the hall of the unit. Unit is on an above ground floor with elevator access. FOR A VIDEO TOUR CLICK HERE http://vid.us/agneju