Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel granite counters oven walk in closets Property Amenities coffee bar courtyard gym green community on-site laundry parking garage yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill e-payments internet access online portal

Located in the heart of Sherman Oaks just a mile from Ventura Boulevard, Magnolia Terrace offers two-bedroom apartment homes with open concept layouts and premium interior finishes including hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, crown molding, fireplaces, quartz stone countertops, plantation shutters, and upgraded fixtures throughout. This charming garden-style community is just minutes from great restaurants along Ventura Boulevard, the 101 Freeway, Gelson's Market, and some fantastic local coffee shops, yoga and fitness studios. Call us today for a tour!