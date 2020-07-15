All apartments in Los Angeles
Magnolia Terrace

14520 Magnolia Boulevard · (818) 538-2874
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14520 Magnolia Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 109 · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 928 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Magnolia Terrace.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
granite counters
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
courtyard
gym
green community
on-site laundry
parking
garage
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Located in the heart of Sherman Oaks just a mile from Ventura Boulevard, Magnolia Terrace offers two-bedroom apartment homes with open concept layouts and premium interior finishes including hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, crown molding, fireplaces, quartz stone countertops, plantation shutters, and upgraded fixtures throughout. This charming garden-style community is just minutes from great restaurants along Ventura Boulevard, the 101 Freeway, Gelson's Market, and some fantastic local coffee shops, yoga and fitness studios. Call us today for a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $20
Deposit: 1,400 (Credit Based)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400
limit: 1
rent: Free
restrictions: 35 lbs. Weight Limit, Pet Interview Required.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Parking Garage: 2 Spaces Provided, Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Magnolia Terrace have any available units?
Magnolia Terrace has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Magnolia Terrace have?
Some of Magnolia Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Magnolia Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Magnolia Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Magnolia Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, Magnolia Terrace is pet friendly.
Does Magnolia Terrace offer parking?
Yes, Magnolia Terrace offers parking.
Does Magnolia Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, Magnolia Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Magnolia Terrace have a pool?
No, Magnolia Terrace does not have a pool.
Does Magnolia Terrace have accessible units?
No, Magnolia Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does Magnolia Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Magnolia Terrace has units with dishwashers.
