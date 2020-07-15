Amenities
Located in the heart of Sherman Oaks just a mile from Ventura Boulevard, Magnolia Terrace offers two-bedroom apartment homes with open concept layouts and premium interior finishes including hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, crown molding, fireplaces, quartz stone countertops, plantation shutters, and upgraded fixtures throughout. This charming garden-style community is just minutes from great restaurants along Ventura Boulevard, the 101 Freeway, Gelson's Market, and some fantastic local coffee shops, yoga and fitness studios. Call us today for a tour!