Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

HW

7928 Hollywood Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

7928 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
Beautiful location for long walks and great hikes. Above Hyde ( The Club ) and two blocks from the Sunset Plaza on Laurel and Sunset.

Building comes with a fireplace, hot tub and chill pool on the rooftop. Full fledge gym in the building.

Two bed room apartment - fully furnished, two tvs, queen size bed, california king bed, huge couch, and many many other things.

Best Spot and Will give you my ML 350 to drive. All included in the price. Two Parking Spots. Gated And Secure Spot.

You will absolutely love the place!
All included in the spot.
Parking
Doorman
Cable
Smoker OK
High speed internet Elevator
Laundry in bldg
Air conditioning
Utilities included

3 months minimum rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

