Los Angeles, CA
Galleria
Last updated November 25 2019 at 8:09 AM

Galleria

5444 Sepulveda Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5444 Sepulveda Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91411
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
2 Bedroom 2 Bath available in November ! Must See !

Our location is conveniently located near your must haves such as: Sherman Oaks Galleria , Restaurants, Shopping Markets , Nightlife, Train Lines/Transportation, Golf Courses, Japanese Gardens, Parks, Near 405 Highway, Wildlife Reservoirs, Several Gyms, and much more !
The neighborhood is professional , quiet, and friendly atmosphere that I'm sure you'd enjoy staying for many years to come.

Rent $1995 Sec. Dep. $800 (OAC)

-Cozy Upper Unit
-Hardwood / Carpet Flooring
-Naturally well-lit with plenty of closet space
-Stove, garbage disposal
-Ac Unit / Wall Heater unit
-Laundry, Shimmering Pool, and BBQ onsite
-1 Parking space
-No pet Policy
-Owner pays water, tenant pays electric
If interested please contact

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Galleria have any available units?
Galleria doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Galleria have?
Some of Galleria's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Galleria currently offering any rent specials?
Galleria is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Galleria pet-friendly?
No, Galleria is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does Galleria offer parking?
Yes, Galleria offers parking.
Does Galleria have units with washers and dryers?
No, Galleria does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Galleria have a pool?
Yes, Galleria has a pool.
Does Galleria have accessible units?
No, Galleria does not have accessible units.
Does Galleria have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Galleria has units with dishwashers.

