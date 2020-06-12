Amenities

2 Bedroom 2 Bath available in November ! Must See !



Our location is conveniently located near your must haves such as: Sherman Oaks Galleria , Restaurants, Shopping Markets , Nightlife, Train Lines/Transportation, Golf Courses, Japanese Gardens, Parks, Near 405 Highway, Wildlife Reservoirs, Several Gyms, and much more !

The neighborhood is professional , quiet, and friendly atmosphere that I'm sure you'd enjoy staying for many years to come.



Rent $1995 Sec. Dep. $800 (OAC)



-Cozy Upper Unit

-Hardwood / Carpet Flooring

-Naturally well-lit with plenty of closet space

-Stove, garbage disposal

-Ac Unit / Wall Heater unit

-Laundry, Shimmering Pool, and BBQ onsite

-1 Parking space

-No pet Policy

-Owner pays water, tenant pays electric

If interested please contact