Chelsea Court
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:14 PM

Chelsea Court

500 N Rossmore Ave · (323) 693-9044
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Second Month's Rent FREE!! Beautiful Two Bedroom Apartments Coming Available Now Featuring Hardwood Laminate Floors and White Quartz Counters!! Please Call for details!
Location

500 N Rossmore Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Greater Wilshire

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 304 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1217 sqft

Unit 404 · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1217 sqft

Unit 410 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1146 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chelsea Court.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
fireplace
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
cats allowed
accessible
garage
parking
on-site laundry
bike storage
car charging
e-payments
internet access
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Located in the historic Larchmont and Hancock Park Districts, Chelsea Court is surrounded by many of the city's finest restaurants, galleries and theaters. Larchmont Village is just minutes away from major hot-spots, making Hollywood, Melrose, Downtown Los Angeles and the Mid-Wilshire Corridor easily accessible. Inside our homes you will find 9 foot vaulted ceilings, private fireplaces and spectacular views. Our beautiful pool and barbeque area are the perfect place within our gated community to relax and enjoy loved ones. You'll adore living at Chelsea Court!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3/6/12
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $600
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
deposit: $500
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Chelsea Court have any available units?
Chelsea Court has 4 units available starting at $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Chelsea Court have?
Some of Chelsea Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chelsea Court currently offering any rent specials?
Chelsea Court is offering the following rent specials: Second Month's Rent FREE!! Beautiful Two Bedroom Apartments Coming Available Now Featuring Hardwood Laminate Floors and White Quartz Counters!! Please Call for details!
Is Chelsea Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Chelsea Court is pet friendly.
Does Chelsea Court offer parking?
Yes, Chelsea Court offers parking.
Does Chelsea Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, Chelsea Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Chelsea Court have a pool?
Yes, Chelsea Court has a pool.
Does Chelsea Court have accessible units?
Yes, Chelsea Court has accessible units.
Does Chelsea Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Chelsea Court has units with dishwashers.
