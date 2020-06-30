Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities elevator pool bbq/grill hot tub media room cats allowed accessible garage parking on-site laundry bike storage car charging e-payments internet access key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Located in the historic Larchmont and Hancock Park Districts, Chelsea Court is surrounded by many of the city's finest restaurants, galleries and theaters. Larchmont Village is just minutes away from major hot-spots, making Hollywood, Melrose, Downtown Los Angeles and the Mid-Wilshire Corridor easily accessible. Inside our homes you will find 9 foot vaulted ceilings, private fireplaces and spectacular views. Our beautiful pool and barbeque area are the perfect place within our gated community to relax and enjoy loved ones. You'll adore living at Chelsea Court!