14640 W Burbank Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91411 Sherman Oaks
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
NO PETS PLEASE NO SMOKING UNIT COMPLETELY RENOVATED PLEASE READ CAREFULLY BEFORE CONTACTING US MOVE IN SPECIALS FOR QUALIFYING APPLICANTS LAMINATE FLOOR fireplace central air conditioner/central heating/Nest thermostat tiles in kitchen and bathrooms Small bar Two car garage in tandem swimming pool laundry facilities in the building
818 780 3921 NO TEXTING TO THIS NUMBER Schedule a viewing by phone or e mail
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2567893)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Burbank Villas have any available units?
Burbank Villas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.