Los Angeles, CA
Burbank Villas
Last updated March 23 2019 at 4:13 PM

Burbank Villas

14640 W Burbank Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

14640 W Burbank Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91411
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
NO PETS PLEASE
NO SMOKING
UNIT COMPLETELY RENOVATED
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY BEFORE CONTACTING US
MOVE IN SPECIALS FOR QUALIFYING APPLICANTS
LAMINATE FLOOR
fireplace
central air conditioner/central heating/Nest thermostat
tiles in kitchen and bathrooms
Small bar
Two car garage in tandem
swimming pool
laundry facilities in the building

818 780 3921 NO TEXTING TO THIS NUMBER
Schedule a viewing by phone or e mail

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2567893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Burbank Villas have any available units?
Burbank Villas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Burbank Villas have?
Some of Burbank Villas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Burbank Villas currently offering any rent specials?
Burbank Villas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Burbank Villas pet-friendly?
No, Burbank Villas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does Burbank Villas offer parking?
Yes, Burbank Villas offers parking.
Does Burbank Villas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Burbank Villas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Burbank Villas have a pool?
Yes, Burbank Villas has a pool.
Does Burbank Villas have accessible units?
No, Burbank Villas does not have accessible units.
Does Burbank Villas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Burbank Villas has units with dishwashers.
