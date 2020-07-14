Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage guest parking internet access media room cats allowed elevator bike storage cc payments clubhouse dog park e-payments fire pit hot tub lobby package receiving playground

Discover laid back North Hollywood boutique apartments completely surrounded by artistic energy. Rehearse with the biggest names in music or draw upon your artistic side at a NoHo art opening. Screen a film at a fabled Hollywood theater or mix it up with the with talent pool at a nearby acting class. Whatever you choose, youll find these NoHo Apartments as inspiring as you are. Strength meets style at this NoHo apartment community, where youll find tough wood style flooring, durable granite countertops that brush off the hard knocks, updated maple cabinetry and edgy black GE appliances. Whether you want to break a sweat in the fitness center, cool off in the happening courtyard pool or start the party early with a rooftop barbeque; come plant your creative roots at Avana North Hollywood Apartments. Bring your talent.