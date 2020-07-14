Amenities
Discover laid back North Hollywood boutique apartments completely surrounded by artistic energy. Rehearse with the biggest names in music or draw upon your artistic side at a NoHo art opening. Screen a film at a fabled Hollywood theater or mix it up with the with talent pool at a nearby acting class. Whatever you choose, youll find these NoHo Apartments as inspiring as you are. Strength meets style at this NoHo apartment community, where youll find tough wood style flooring, durable granite countertops that brush off the hard knocks, updated maple cabinetry and edgy black GE appliances. Whether you want to break a sweat in the fitness center, cool off in the happening courtyard pool or start the party early with a rooftop barbeque; come plant your creative roots at Avana North Hollywood Apartments. Bring your talent.