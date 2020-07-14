All apartments in Los Angeles
Avana North Hollywood
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:31 AM

Avana North Hollywood

11201 Otsego St · (818) 210-3846
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Up to $1500 Off Move-In! *Restrictions Apply, Contact Us Today!
Location

11201 Otsego St, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 421 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,230

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 647 sqft

Unit 110 · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

Unit 203 · Avail. Aug 10

$2,265

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 647 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 408 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 983 sqft

Unit 318 · Avail. Aug 22

$2,840

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 983 sqft

Unit 201 · Avail. Aug 16

$2,855

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avana North Hollywood.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
internet access
media room
cats allowed
elevator
bike storage
cc payments
clubhouse
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
hot tub
lobby
package receiving
playground
Discover laid back North Hollywood boutique apartments completely surrounded by artistic energy. Rehearse with the biggest names in music or draw upon your artistic side at a NoHo art opening. Screen a film at a fabled Hollywood theater or mix it up with the with talent pool at a nearby acting class. Whatever you choose, youll find these NoHo Apartments as inspiring as you are. Strength meets style at this NoHo apartment community, where youll find tough wood style flooring, durable granite countertops that brush off the hard knocks, updated maple cabinetry and edgy black GE appliances. Whether you want to break a sweat in the fitness center, cool off in the happening courtyard pool or start the party early with a rooftop barbeque; come plant your creative roots at Avana North Hollywood Apartments. Bring your talent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month (first pet), $15/month (additional pet)
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 60 lbs
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit, assigned: paid. Please call our Leasing Office for our parking policy information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Avana North Hollywood have any available units?
Avana North Hollywood has 8 units available starting at $2,230 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Avana North Hollywood have?
Some of Avana North Hollywood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avana North Hollywood currently offering any rent specials?
Avana North Hollywood is offering the following rent specials: Up to $1500 Off Move-In! *Restrictions Apply, Contact Us Today!
Is Avana North Hollywood pet-friendly?
Yes, Avana North Hollywood is pet friendly.
Does Avana North Hollywood offer parking?
Yes, Avana North Hollywood offers parking.
Does Avana North Hollywood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Avana North Hollywood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Avana North Hollywood have a pool?
Yes, Avana North Hollywood has a pool.
Does Avana North Hollywood have accessible units?
No, Avana North Hollywood does not have accessible units.
Does Avana North Hollywood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avana North Hollywood has units with dishwashers.
