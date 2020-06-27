9932 Mason Avenue

Amenities

For a private showing call Steve Courchaine at 818-335-9426. Here is the perfect 3-bedroom 2 bath updated home located in Chatsworth. With almost 1,300 square feet of living space it has 3 spacious room large living room with fireplace and dual pane windows. The kitchen has granite counter tops, newer cabinets and a fresh coat of paint. There are ceiling fans, updated LED lighting and central air and heat. There is a 2-car attached garage with plenty of storage shelving and laundry hookups. There is plenty of parking in the front or on the over sized driveway with parking for 4 - 6 cars behind the secured gate. The backyard has a large covered patio and there are a variety of fruit trees and plenty of grass. Close to shopping, freeway and transportation.