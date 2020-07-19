9892 BEVERLY GROVE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit pool bbq/grill

Incredible DTLA-Catalina-Ocean waters views for your viewing pleasure. The Roth House, by famed architects Buff and Hensman. This classic architectural space is a living experience. This meticulously maintained mid-century beauty offers two stories of integrated space, natural sunlight, walls of glass on cement, wood and endless clean lines. 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, near 4000 s.f. , there is a wood burning fireplace in the master suite loft and roof top deck; a large conversation fire pit pool side, and a vintage LR Frplc. Seamless indoor-outdoor flow and an open stainless steel Kitchen offer sophisticated California style living with wonderful flow. 2nd level dedicated as the entire master suite complete with open loft/office, balcony, master bath and access to roof top deck with breathtaking near 360 degree ocean, sunset & city lights view. Sound system via Sonos, security system, pool, modern amenities for comfort, privacy, in A+ location. Terms negotiable, fully furnished.