Los Angeles, CA
9892 BEVERLY GROVE Drive
Last updated March 20 2019 at 9:14 PM

9892 BEVERLY GROVE Drive

9892 W Beverly Grove Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9892 W Beverly Grove Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
Incredible DTLA-Catalina-Ocean waters views for your viewing pleasure. The Roth House, by famed architects Buff and Hensman. This classic architectural space is a living experience. This meticulously maintained mid-century beauty offers two stories of integrated space, natural sunlight, walls of glass on cement, wood and endless clean lines. 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, near 4000 s.f. , there is a wood burning fireplace in the master suite loft and roof top deck; a large conversation fire pit pool side, and a vintage LR Frplc. Seamless indoor-outdoor flow and an open stainless steel Kitchen offer sophisticated California style living with wonderful flow. 2nd level dedicated as the entire master suite complete with open loft/office, balcony, master bath and access to roof top deck with breathtaking near 360 degree ocean, sunset & city lights view. Sound system via Sonos, security system, pool, modern amenities for comfort, privacy, in A+ location. Terms negotiable, fully furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9892 BEVERLY GROVE Drive have any available units?
9892 BEVERLY GROVE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9892 BEVERLY GROVE Drive have?
Some of 9892 BEVERLY GROVE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9892 BEVERLY GROVE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9892 BEVERLY GROVE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9892 BEVERLY GROVE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9892 BEVERLY GROVE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9892 BEVERLY GROVE Drive offer parking?
No, 9892 BEVERLY GROVE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9892 BEVERLY GROVE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9892 BEVERLY GROVE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9892 BEVERLY GROVE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9892 BEVERLY GROVE Drive has a pool.
Does 9892 BEVERLY GROVE Drive have accessible units?
No, 9892 BEVERLY GROVE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9892 BEVERLY GROVE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9892 BEVERLY GROVE Drive has units with dishwashers.
