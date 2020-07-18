All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 22 2019 at 8:43 AM

9853 Yoakum Dr

9853 Yoakum Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9853 Yoakum Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
bathtub
internet access
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Only 2 minutes from The Beverly Hills Hotel, 5 minutes from Rodeo Drive, yet surrounded by the quiet, natural beauty of Benedict Canyon, The Beverly Hills Hideaway aka Writers Retreat offers more than just comfort and privacy. It offers a truly creative environment . It lends inspiration, instills a sense of well-being and provides an opportunity to let your creative juices flow.
Only 5 minutes from The Beverly Hills Hotel, 5 minutes from Rodeo Drive, yet surrounded by the quiet, natural beauty of Benedict Canyon. This cabin like Retreat is a perfectly situated house for both work and relaxation. The perfect location for easy access to everything LA has to offer.
2 Bedrooms : 1 queen, 2 twin
1.5 bathrooms 1 with bath tub and shower, both with skylights.
Hardwood floors throughout the house.
Fireplace and skylight in Living room.
Wi-Fi ,telephone & Cable TV.
Fully equipped kitchen .
2 decks, one off living room and other off 2nd bedroom.
Laundry Room with washer/dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9853 Yoakum Dr have any available units?
9853 Yoakum Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9853 Yoakum Dr have?
Some of 9853 Yoakum Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9853 Yoakum Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9853 Yoakum Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9853 Yoakum Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9853 Yoakum Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9853 Yoakum Dr offer parking?
No, 9853 Yoakum Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9853 Yoakum Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9853 Yoakum Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9853 Yoakum Dr have a pool?
No, 9853 Yoakum Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9853 Yoakum Dr have accessible units?
No, 9853 Yoakum Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9853 Yoakum Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9853 Yoakum Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nearby Neighborhoods

Apartments Near Colleges

