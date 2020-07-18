9853 Yoakum Dr

Amenities

Only 2 minutes from The Beverly Hills Hotel, 5 minutes from Rodeo Drive, yet surrounded by the quiet, natural beauty of Benedict Canyon, The Beverly Hills Hideaway aka Writers Retreat offers more than just comfort and privacy. It offers a truly creative environment . It lends inspiration, instills a sense of well-being and provides an opportunity to let your creative juices flow.

2 Bedrooms : 1 queen, 2 twin

1.5 bathrooms 1 with bath tub and shower, both with skylights.

Hardwood floors throughout the house.

Fireplace and skylight in Living room.

Wi-Fi ,telephone & Cable TV.

Fully equipped kitchen .

2 decks, one off living room and other off 2nd bedroom.

Laundry Room with washer/dryer.