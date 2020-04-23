9818 Hannum Drive

Amenities
Original 1920's Spanish Bungalow available on a quiet street, 2 blocks from the Palms Expo Train stop. Most rooms offer hardwood floors, with fresh paint everywhere. Private rear outdoor space, with large storage laundry room. Master has an en-suite bath with stand-up shower. Second bathroom offers tub/shower combo with antique pedestal sink. New stainless refrigerator. Microwave, Disposal and Dishwasher. Lot of original tile and charm!
Original 1920's Spanish Bungalow available on a quiet street, 2 blocks from the Palms Expo Train stop. Most rooms offer hardwood floors, with fresh paint everywhere. Private rear outdoor space, with large storage laundry room. Master has an en-suite bath with stand-up shower. Second bathroom offers tub/shower combo with antique pedestal sink. New stainless refrigerator. Microwave, Disposal and Dishwasher. Lot of original tile and charm!