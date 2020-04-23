All apartments in Los Angeles
9818 Hannum Drive
9818 Hannum Drive

9818 Hannum Drive
Location

9818 Hannum Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Palms

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Original 1920's Spanish Bungalow available on a quiet street, 2 blocks from the Palms Expo Train stop. Most rooms offer hardwood floors, with fresh paint everywhere. Private rear outdoor space, with large storage laundry room. Master has an en-suite bath with stand-up shower. Second bathroom offers tub/shower combo with antique pedestal sink. New stainless refrigerator. Microwave, Disposal and Dishwasher. Lot of original tile and charm!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9818 Hannum Drive have any available units?
9818 Hannum Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9818 Hannum Drive have?
Some of 9818 Hannum Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9818 Hannum Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9818 Hannum Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9818 Hannum Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9818 Hannum Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9818 Hannum Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9818 Hannum Drive offers parking.
Does 9818 Hannum Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9818 Hannum Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9818 Hannum Drive have a pool?
No, 9818 Hannum Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9818 Hannum Drive have accessible units?
No, 9818 Hannum Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9818 Hannum Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9818 Hannum Drive has units with dishwashers.
