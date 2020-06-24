All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 9800 VIDOR Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
9800 VIDOR Drive
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:04 AM

9800 VIDOR Drive

9800 Vidor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9800 Vidor Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90035
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled, fully renovated and upgraded 2B/2B in prime Beverlywood location, adjacent to Beverly Hills. Brand new floors, lights, high-end appliances and all modern finishes. This unit features a very spacious floorplan, bright living & dining area with gas fireplace and wet bar, two balconies, high ceilings with new recessed lights and new laminate floors. The unit offers stylish Master Suite with custom built walk-in closet and private step-out balcony. Lots of closet space throughout the unit. Washer & Dryer in-unit. Tandem subterranean garage parking and secured entry. Conveniently located near Roxbury Park, Rancho Park Golf Course, Yummy Market, Ralphs and much more. Just minutes away from Beverly Hills shops and restaurants, as well as Century City and Westfield mall. Call/ text Listing Agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9800 VIDOR Drive have any available units?
9800 VIDOR Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9800 VIDOR Drive have?
Some of 9800 VIDOR Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9800 VIDOR Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9800 VIDOR Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9800 VIDOR Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9800 VIDOR Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9800 VIDOR Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9800 VIDOR Drive offers parking.
Does 9800 VIDOR Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9800 VIDOR Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9800 VIDOR Drive have a pool?
No, 9800 VIDOR Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9800 VIDOR Drive have accessible units?
No, 9800 VIDOR Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9800 VIDOR Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9800 VIDOR Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Radius Koreatown
680 S Berendo St
Los Angeles, CA 90005
K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Sunset Vine Tower
1480 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Accent
5550 Grosvenor Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
The Cleo
345 S Alexandria Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Villa Vicente
5351 San Vicente Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90019
Picasso Brentwood
12035 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90049

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College