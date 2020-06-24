9800 VIDOR Drive

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled, fully renovated and upgraded 2B/2B in prime Beverlywood location, adjacent to Beverly Hills. Brand new floors, lights, high-end appliances and all modern finishes. This unit features a very spacious floorplan, bright living & dining area with gas fireplace and wet bar, two balconies, high ceilings with new recessed lights and new laminate floors. The unit offers stylish Master Suite with custom built walk-in closet and private step-out balcony. Lots of closet space throughout the unit. Washer & Dryer in-unit. Tandem subterranean garage parking and secured entry. Conveniently located near Roxbury Park, Rancho Park Golf Course, Yummy Market, Ralphs and much more. Just minutes away from Beverly Hills shops and restaurants, as well as Century City and Westfield mall. Call/ text Listing Agent.