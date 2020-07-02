9767 Rhea Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Charming 3BD 2BA Home in Northridge -

Charming 1 level House with over 1700 sq-ft living space: 3 large bedrooms 2 bathrooms.



Kitchen with nice appliances; large living room with fireplace and Central heat and A/C, and washer and dryer included.



Attached 2 full size car garage. and professionally landscaped backyard with a sparkling pool and a nice patio with built in BBQ



Located in a very quiet neighborhood of Northridge Very close to CSUN and Northridge Mall, walking distance to Topeka Elementary School and to Nobel School



