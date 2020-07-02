All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

9767 Rhea Ave

9767 Rhea Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9767 Rhea Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Charming 3BD 2BA Home in Northridge -
Charming 1 level House with over 1700 sq-ft living space: 3 large bedrooms 2 bathrooms.

Kitchen with nice appliances; large living room with fireplace and Central heat and A/C, and washer and dryer included.

Attached 2 full size car garage. and professionally landscaped backyard with a sparkling pool and a nice patio with built in BBQ

Located in a very quiet neighborhood of Northridge Very close to CSUN and Northridge Mall, walking distance to Topeka Elementary School and to Nobel School

(RLNE4418528)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9767 Rhea Ave have any available units?
9767 Rhea Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9767 Rhea Ave have?
Some of 9767 Rhea Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9767 Rhea Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9767 Rhea Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9767 Rhea Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9767 Rhea Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9767 Rhea Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9767 Rhea Ave offers parking.
Does 9767 Rhea Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9767 Rhea Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9767 Rhea Ave have a pool?
Yes, 9767 Rhea Ave has a pool.
Does 9767 Rhea Ave have accessible units?
No, 9767 Rhea Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9767 Rhea Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9767 Rhea Ave has units with dishwashers.

