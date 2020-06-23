9742 WENDOVER Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking gym pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub media room

Come home to luxury in this gorgeous 7 bedroom & 8 bathroom Neoclassical French Villa. Located just minutes from spectacular Rodeo Drive, this elegant property is sure to impress. Entertaining is made easy with a grand entrance, generous living room, gourmet kitchen, and formal dining room. Relax in the media room, library, or outdoor gym. Retreat at the end of the day to an incredible master suit wing with dual baths and a fireplace. This beautiful home is made perfect with private resort-like grounds and a generous pool and hot tub. Available for short or long lease, this home has it all!