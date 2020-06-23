All apartments in Los Angeles
9742 WENDOVER Drive

9742 Wendover Drive
Location

9742 Wendover Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
Come home to luxury in this gorgeous 7 bedroom & 8 bathroom Neoclassical French Villa. Located just minutes from spectacular Rodeo Drive, this elegant property is sure to impress. Entertaining is made easy with a grand entrance, generous living room, gourmet kitchen, and formal dining room. Relax in the media room, library, or outdoor gym. Retreat at the end of the day to an incredible master suit wing with dual baths and a fireplace. This beautiful home is made perfect with private resort-like grounds and a generous pool and hot tub. Available for short or long lease, this home has it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9742 WENDOVER Drive have any available units?
9742 WENDOVER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9742 WENDOVER Drive have?
Some of 9742 WENDOVER Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9742 WENDOVER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9742 WENDOVER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9742 WENDOVER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9742 WENDOVER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9742 WENDOVER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9742 WENDOVER Drive offers parking.
Does 9742 WENDOVER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9742 WENDOVER Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9742 WENDOVER Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9742 WENDOVER Drive has a pool.
Does 9742 WENDOVER Drive have accessible units?
No, 9742 WENDOVER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9742 WENDOVER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9742 WENDOVER Drive has units with dishwashers.
