Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Gorgeous Tri-level townhouse offers 1356 square feet of living space. 3 spacious bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and two full bath upstairs, half bath/powder room downstairs for guests, attached 2 car garage, spacious balcony, central AC and heat and washer/dryer hook-ups in unit. Community offers pool and Jacuzzi fully equipped with lounge chairs and patio tables. Schedule an appt today to see this beautiful home.