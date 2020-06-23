All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9735 BABBITT Avenue

9735 Babbitt Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9735 Babbitt Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Located on a double cul-de-sac in the quiet enclave of Patrician Estates, this 4400 square foot home boasts 5 bedrooms (1 down with 4 up) and 6 bathrooms. A fabulous game room with an oversized custom bar and wine closet, expansive kitchen with extensive cabinetry and storage, a wonderful open family room with built-ins galore, formal living and dining rooms, a master suite with soaring ceilings built for a king and queen, a sprawling balcony off the master over looking an oasis. 3 car garage, 3 fireplaces, central vacuum..Shall we go on? The property sits on a stunning oasis. The lot is approx 17,000 square feet, amazing swimming pool with waterfall and jacuzzi spa, lush Hawaiian landscaping, plenty of grass.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9735 BABBITT Avenue have any available units?
9735 BABBITT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9735 BABBITT Avenue have?
Some of 9735 BABBITT Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9735 BABBITT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9735 BABBITT Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9735 BABBITT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9735 BABBITT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9735 BABBITT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9735 BABBITT Avenue does offer parking.
Does 9735 BABBITT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9735 BABBITT Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9735 BABBITT Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9735 BABBITT Avenue has a pool.
Does 9735 BABBITT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9735 BABBITT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9735 BABBITT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9735 BABBITT Avenue has units with dishwashers.
