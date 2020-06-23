9735 BABBITT Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities game room parking pool garage hot tub

Located on a double cul-de-sac in the quiet enclave of Patrician Estates, this 4400 square foot home boasts 5 bedrooms (1 down with 4 up) and 6 bathrooms. A fabulous game room with an oversized custom bar and wine closet, expansive kitchen with extensive cabinetry and storage, a wonderful open family room with built-ins galore, formal living and dining rooms, a master suite with soaring ceilings built for a king and queen, a sprawling balcony off the master over looking an oasis. 3 car garage, 3 fireplaces, central vacuum..Shall we go on? The property sits on a stunning oasis. The lot is approx 17,000 square feet, amazing swimming pool with waterfall and jacuzzi spa, lush Hawaiian landscaping, plenty of grass.