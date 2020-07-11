All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 4 2019 at 5:15 PM

969 HILGARD Avenue

969 S Hilgard Ave · No Longer Available
Location

969 S Hilgard Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
pool
hot tub
valet service
Welcome to easy city living at the Park Westwood Towers, a luxury full-service high rise condominium in the heart of Westwood Village. This spacious eighth-floor, corner unit features serene city and nature views from the light-filled living room and adjoining bedrooms. The home has been elegantly updated with engineered Brazillian cherry wood floors and Labradorite granite countertops to complete its contemporary design. Enjoy the convenience of a 24/7 doorman, car valet, and year-round heated pool and spa. Located just steps from cafes, dining, entertainment, W Hotel, and UCLA campus. You'll love living here.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 969 HILGARD Avenue have any available units?
969 HILGARD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 969 HILGARD Avenue have?
Some of 969 HILGARD Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 969 HILGARD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
969 HILGARD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 969 HILGARD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 969 HILGARD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 969 HILGARD Avenue offer parking?
No, 969 HILGARD Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 969 HILGARD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 969 HILGARD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 969 HILGARD Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 969 HILGARD Avenue has a pool.
Does 969 HILGARD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 969 HILGARD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 969 HILGARD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 969 HILGARD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
