969 HILGARD Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities doorman elevator pool hot tub valet service

Welcome to easy city living at the Park Westwood Towers, a luxury full-service high rise condominium in the heart of Westwood Village. This spacious eighth-floor, corner unit features serene city and nature views from the light-filled living room and adjoining bedrooms. The home has been elegantly updated with engineered Brazillian cherry wood floors and Labradorite granite countertops to complete its contemporary design. Enjoy the convenience of a 24/7 doorman, car valet, and year-round heated pool and spa. Located just steps from cafes, dining, entertainment, W Hotel, and UCLA campus. You'll love living here.