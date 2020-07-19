967 WELLESLEY Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Step into arguably the most charming Spanish revival in the heart of Brentwood, walk to your favorite shops and restaurants including Jon & Vinny's Juice crafters, Milo & Olive and much more! Enter the sun-drenched casita which consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 of them being master suites with separate entries. The property is surrounded by trees and backs up to a creek for the ultimate private oasis. Recently remodeled, the home comes equipped with Security Cameras, Exterior lighting, Double pane windows. Take advantage of the great Brentwood school district!