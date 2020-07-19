All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 23 2019 at 2:23 AM

967 WELLESLEY Avenue

967 Wellesley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

967 Wellesley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Step into arguably the most charming Spanish revival in the heart of Brentwood, walk to your favorite shops and restaurants including Jon & Vinny's Juice crafters, Milo & Olive and much more! Enter the sun-drenched casita which consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 of them being master suites with separate entries. The property is surrounded by trees and backs up to a creek for the ultimate private oasis. Recently remodeled, the home comes equipped with Security Cameras, Exterior lighting, Double pane windows. Take advantage of the great Brentwood school district!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 967 WELLESLEY Avenue have any available units?
967 WELLESLEY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 967 WELLESLEY Avenue have?
Some of 967 WELLESLEY Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 967 WELLESLEY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
967 WELLESLEY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 967 WELLESLEY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 967 WELLESLEY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 967 WELLESLEY Avenue offer parking?
No, 967 WELLESLEY Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 967 WELLESLEY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 967 WELLESLEY Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 967 WELLESLEY Avenue have a pool?
No, 967 WELLESLEY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 967 WELLESLEY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 967 WELLESLEY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 967 WELLESLEY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 967 WELLESLEY Avenue has units with dishwashers.
