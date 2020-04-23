9648 HIGHRIDGE Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool hot tub fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beverly Park adjacent contemporary with beautiful city and canyon views. Stunning 2,000 sq. ft. master with decadent his/hers bath suites and closets. State-of-the-art floor plan designed to capture views from every room, including 1st and 2nd floor offices, 2-bedroom guest wing and 2 kid's suites. 44 feet of sliding walls of glass open to a spectacular outdoor living room with fireplace, built-in heaters, large screen LCD and surround sound. Yard and infinity pool. Private, quiet cul-de-sac street. Coveted Warner Avenue Elementary.