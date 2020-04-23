All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 9648 HIGHRIDGE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
9648 HIGHRIDGE Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

9648 HIGHRIDGE Drive

9648 Highridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9648 Highridge Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beverly Park adjacent contemporary with beautiful city and canyon views. Stunning 2,000 sq. ft. master with decadent his/hers bath suites and closets. State-of-the-art floor plan designed to capture views from every room, including 1st and 2nd floor offices, 2-bedroom guest wing and 2 kid's suites. 44 feet of sliding walls of glass open to a spectacular outdoor living room with fireplace, built-in heaters, large screen LCD and surround sound. Yard and infinity pool. Private, quiet cul-de-sac street. Coveted Warner Avenue Elementary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9648 HIGHRIDGE Drive have any available units?
9648 HIGHRIDGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9648 HIGHRIDGE Drive have?
Some of 9648 HIGHRIDGE Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9648 HIGHRIDGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9648 HIGHRIDGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9648 HIGHRIDGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9648 HIGHRIDGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9648 HIGHRIDGE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9648 HIGHRIDGE Drive offers parking.
Does 9648 HIGHRIDGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9648 HIGHRIDGE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9648 HIGHRIDGE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9648 HIGHRIDGE Drive has a pool.
Does 9648 HIGHRIDGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 9648 HIGHRIDGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9648 HIGHRIDGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9648 HIGHRIDGE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Move Cross Country
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palazzo East
348 S. Hauser Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Corbin Terrace
7240 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Tilden II
5008 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Broadstone Candara at Hancock Park
738 N. Wilcox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Wilshire Victoria Apartments
10700 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Ava Studio City
10979 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Avalon Venice On Rose
512 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90291

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College