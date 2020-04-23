9648 HIGHRIDGE Drive

Amenities
Beverly Park adjacent contemporary with beautiful city and canyon views. Stunning 2,000 sq. ft. master with decadent his/hers bath suites and closets. State-of-the-art floor plan designed to capture views from every room, including 1st and 2nd floor offices, 2-bedroom guest wing and 2 kid's suites. 44 feet of sliding walls of glass open to a spectacular outdoor living room with fireplace, built-in heaters, large screen LCD and surround sound. Yard and infinity pool. Private, quiet cul-de-sac street. Coveted Warner Avenue Elementary.