9640 ROYALTON Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool

Retreat to this private and tranquil mountainside home just minutes from the heart of Beverly Hills and just over the hill to the valley. This warm and inviting home sits atop a quiet cul-de-sac with canyon and mountain views. It features an expansive living and dining area with a pitched ceiling and lots of natural light, an updated kitchen with newer cabinets, maids quarters, and a separate den and office. There are two outdoor areas, including one with a pool, to relax and enjoy the scenery with complete privacy from your neighbors. Upstairs features a spacious and bright master with full bath and powder area, plus two more bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bath. Parking includes a covered 2 space carport via a semi-steep driveway.