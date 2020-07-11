All apartments in Los Angeles
9640 ROYALTON Drive

9640 Royalton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9640 Royalton Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Retreat to this private and tranquil mountainside home just minutes from the heart of Beverly Hills and just over the hill to the valley. This warm and inviting home sits atop a quiet cul-de-sac with canyon and mountain views. It features an expansive living and dining area with a pitched ceiling and lots of natural light, an updated kitchen with newer cabinets, maids quarters, and a separate den and office. There are two outdoor areas, including one with a pool, to relax and enjoy the scenery with complete privacy from your neighbors. Upstairs features a spacious and bright master with full bath and powder area, plus two more bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bath. Parking includes a covered 2 space carport via a semi-steep driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9640 ROYALTON Drive have any available units?
9640 ROYALTON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9640 ROYALTON Drive have?
Some of 9640 ROYALTON Drive's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9640 ROYALTON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9640 ROYALTON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9640 ROYALTON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9640 ROYALTON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9640 ROYALTON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9640 ROYALTON Drive offers parking.
Does 9640 ROYALTON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9640 ROYALTON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9640 ROYALTON Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9640 ROYALTON Drive has a pool.
Does 9640 ROYALTON Drive have accessible units?
No, 9640 ROYALTON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9640 ROYALTON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9640 ROYALTON Drive has units with dishwashers.
