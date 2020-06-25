All apartments in Los Angeles
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
961 SANBORN Avenue
Last updated May 8 2019 at 2:06 AM

961 SANBORN Avenue

961 Sanborn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

961 Sanborn Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029
Silver Lake

Amenities

Charming 3 bedroom + 2 bath Craftsman bungalow, just a couple blocks from all of the incredible restaurants and shops that Sunset Junction has to offer. This beautifully restored home features a front sitting porch that looks out to the lovely, gated front yard, original hardwood floors, windows, and woodwork throughout, an open dining room with river rock (decorative) fireplace, and an adorable kitchen. The master bedroom has a perfectly done en-suite bathroom, and French doors that open to a back patio with fire pit and custom built-in seating. Two guest bedrooms share a stunning redone Jack and Jill bathroom with claw-foot tub and stained glass windows. Washer/dryer inside the home. Driveway with 2 parking spots.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 961 SANBORN Avenue have any available units?
961 SANBORN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 961 SANBORN Avenue have?
Some of 961 SANBORN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 961 SANBORN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
961 SANBORN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 961 SANBORN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 961 SANBORN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 961 SANBORN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 961 SANBORN Avenue offers parking.
Does 961 SANBORN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 961 SANBORN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 961 SANBORN Avenue have a pool?
No, 961 SANBORN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 961 SANBORN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 961 SANBORN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 961 SANBORN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 961 SANBORN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
