961 SANBORN Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking fire pit

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking

Charming 3 bedroom + 2 bath Craftsman bungalow, just a couple blocks from all of the incredible restaurants and shops that Sunset Junction has to offer. This beautifully restored home features a front sitting porch that looks out to the lovely, gated front yard, original hardwood floors, windows, and woodwork throughout, an open dining room with river rock (decorative) fireplace, and an adorable kitchen. The master bedroom has a perfectly done en-suite bathroom, and French doors that open to a back patio with fire pit and custom built-in seating. Two guest bedrooms share a stunning redone Jack and Jill bathroom with claw-foot tub and stained glass windows. Washer/dryer inside the home. Driveway with 2 parking spots.