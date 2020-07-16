All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 960 Sanborn Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
960 Sanborn Avenue
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:10 AM

960 Sanborn Avenue

960 Sanborn Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Silver Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

960 Sanborn Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This Silver Lake condo is centrally located in Los Angeles in a quiet residential neighborhood 1 block from the famous Sunset Junction! Great restaurants, coffee houses, trendy shops and a weekend farmers market are just a pleasant stroll away. A walk to the Metro Redline is only a 20 minutes.

The condo has 2 bedrooms each bedroom has a walk-in closet and an adjacent full bathroom. The rooms are located on opposite sides of the living room.
Kitchen has stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, stove and dishwasher.
A washer and dryer is in the unit with a larger washer and dryer shared in the building's common area.
Off street parking for two cars (tandem) in a gated carport area with a storage unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 960 Sanborn Avenue have any available units?
960 Sanborn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 960 Sanborn Avenue have?
Some of 960 Sanborn Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 960 Sanborn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
960 Sanborn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 960 Sanborn Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 960 Sanborn Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 960 Sanborn Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 960 Sanborn Avenue offers parking.
Does 960 Sanborn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 960 Sanborn Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 960 Sanborn Avenue have a pool?
No, 960 Sanborn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 960 Sanborn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 960 Sanborn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 960 Sanborn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 960 Sanborn Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

134 S Bonnie Brae St
134 South Bonnie Brae Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Runway
12760 West Millenium Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90094
Studio House
830 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Atelier
801 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Triana
6250 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Townhomes on Emerson
8600 Emerson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westmoreland Lofts
201 North Westmoreland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004
The Orsini
550 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College