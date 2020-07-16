960 Sanborn Avenue

Amenities
This Silver Lake condo is centrally located in Los Angeles in a quiet residential neighborhood 1 block from the famous Sunset Junction! Great restaurants, coffee houses, trendy shops and a weekend farmers market are just a pleasant stroll away. A walk to the Metro Redline is only a 20 minutes.
The condo has 2 bedrooms each bedroom has a walk-in closet and an adjacent full bathroom. The rooms are located on opposite sides of the living room.
Kitchen has stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, stove and dishwasher.
A washer and dryer is in the unit with a larger washer and dryer shared in the building's common area.
Off street parking for two cars (tandem) in a gated carport area with a storage unit.