959 South MULLEN Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub

An Oasis right in the Heart of the City! Exquisite 1923 cottage in charming Brookside. The 3 bed + 2 bath home has gorgeous original hardwood floors and amazing indoor/outdoor living. Largely remodeled in 2015, including many more upgrades in the last two years. The property includes a dreamy 615 sq. ft. pool house - perfect for a creative space, an exercise studio, or primo entertaining. The stunning pebble-finished salt-water pool is surrounded by the right amount of privacy and lush landscaping. The French doors of the master suite open to an enticing deck and out to the persimmon tree and bougainvillea. Rustic yet modern. Hints of Spanish - oozing with original character. Enjoy a greenbelt front yard view of the neighborhood park and library. Central to so many diverse LA destinations: Marciano Arts, Olympic Spa, Trejo's Taco's, Mateo's Ice Cream, LACMA, etc. Garden, pool maintenance included. Fridge, washer/dryer included.