Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:06 AM

959 South MULLEN Avenue

959 South Mullen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

959 South Mullen Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
An Oasis right in the Heart of the City! Exquisite 1923 cottage in charming Brookside. The 3 bed + 2 bath home has gorgeous original hardwood floors and amazing indoor/outdoor living. Largely remodeled in 2015, including many more upgrades in the last two years. The property includes a dreamy 615 sq. ft. pool house - perfect for a creative space, an exercise studio, or primo entertaining. The stunning pebble-finished salt-water pool is surrounded by the right amount of privacy and lush landscaping. The French doors of the master suite open to an enticing deck and out to the persimmon tree and bougainvillea. Rustic yet modern. Hints of Spanish - oozing with original character. Enjoy a greenbelt front yard view of the neighborhood park and library. Central to so many diverse LA destinations: Marciano Arts, Olympic Spa, Trejo's Taco's, Mateo's Ice Cream, LACMA, etc. Garden, pool maintenance included. Fridge, washer/dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 959 South MULLEN Avenue have any available units?
959 South MULLEN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 959 South MULLEN Avenue have?
Some of 959 South MULLEN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 959 South MULLEN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
959 South MULLEN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 959 South MULLEN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 959 South MULLEN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 959 South MULLEN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 959 South MULLEN Avenue offers parking.
Does 959 South MULLEN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 959 South MULLEN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 959 South MULLEN Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 959 South MULLEN Avenue has a pool.
Does 959 South MULLEN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 959 South MULLEN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 959 South MULLEN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 959 South MULLEN Avenue has units with dishwashers.

