Last updated December 5 2019 at 2:23 AM

958 South LAKE Street

958 South Lake Street · No Longer Available
Location

958 South Lake Street, Los Angeles, CA 90006
MacArthur Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A beautiful and spacious (1,000 square feet) 1 bed/1 bath has been renovated and is now available. This 3rd floor unit comes equipped with an updated kitchen featuring stainless-steel appliances (range/oven, refrigerator), new custom cabinetry and quartz countertops. The unit has beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, washer and dryer in unit, an upgraded bathroom, new blinds, new paint and plenty of storage space. Street parking only. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Conveniently located with great freeway access and close to Downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 958 South LAKE Street have any available units?
958 South LAKE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 958 South LAKE Street have?
Some of 958 South LAKE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 958 South LAKE Street currently offering any rent specials?
958 South LAKE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 958 South LAKE Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 958 South LAKE Street is pet friendly.
Does 958 South LAKE Street offer parking?
No, 958 South LAKE Street does not offer parking.
Does 958 South LAKE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 958 South LAKE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 958 South LAKE Street have a pool?
No, 958 South LAKE Street does not have a pool.
Does 958 South LAKE Street have accessible units?
No, 958 South LAKE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 958 South LAKE Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 958 South LAKE Street does not have units with dishwashers.

