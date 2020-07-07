958 South LAKE Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A beautiful and spacious (1,000 square feet) 1 bed/1 bath has been renovated and is now available. This 3rd floor unit comes equipped with an updated kitchen featuring stainless-steel appliances (range/oven, refrigerator), new custom cabinetry and quartz countertops. The unit has beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, washer and dryer in unit, an upgraded bathroom, new blinds, new paint and plenty of storage space. Street parking only. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Conveniently located with great freeway access and close to Downtown.