9572 STUART Lane

This 4 Bed/4 Bath Mediterranean style home is nestled on quiet Stuart Ln just off Coldwater Canyon, located in Beverly Hills Post Office. The main house features 3 bedrooms, each with a walk in closet. The huge master suite has an oversized walk in, a seating area and French doors leading out to a beautiful outdoor patio that opens up to the living space as well. Kitchen has 2 refrigerators, a Viking oven and range, and a breakfast nook with outdoor views.The living and formal dining room feature an open floor plan and elevated ceilings letting in lots of natural light and ideal for entertaining throughout the entire space. Attached to the home is a separate bonus bedroom with its own bathroom and separate side entrance perfect for guests, maid or older children. A great floor plan perfect in a quiet location in BHPO!