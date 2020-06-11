All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

9572 STUART Lane

9572 Stuart Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9572 Stuart Lane, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
This 4 Bed/4 Bath Mediterranean style home is nestled on quiet Stuart Ln just off Coldwater Canyon, located in Beverly Hills Post Office. The main house features 3 bedrooms, each with a walk in closet. The huge master suite has an oversized walk in, a seating area and French doors leading out to a beautiful outdoor patio that opens up to the living space as well. Kitchen has 2 refrigerators, a Viking oven and range, and a breakfast nook with outdoor views.The living and formal dining room feature an open floor plan and elevated ceilings letting in lots of natural light and ideal for entertaining throughout the entire space. Attached to the home is a separate bonus bedroom with its own bathroom and separate side entrance perfect for guests, maid or older children. A great floor plan perfect in a quiet location in BHPO!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9572 STUART Lane have any available units?
9572 STUART Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9572 STUART Lane have?
Some of 9572 STUART Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9572 STUART Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9572 STUART Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9572 STUART Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9572 STUART Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9572 STUART Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9572 STUART Lane offers parking.
Does 9572 STUART Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9572 STUART Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9572 STUART Lane have a pool?
No, 9572 STUART Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9572 STUART Lane have accessible units?
No, 9572 STUART Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9572 STUART Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9572 STUART Lane has units with dishwashers.

