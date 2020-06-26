957 Lake Street

Amenities
Must see. Bright redone 3bd/ 2bath with hardwood floors throughout. Recessed lighting. Detached converted garage makes a great office plus extra storage space. Convenient Venice location to markets, stores & restaurants. Beautiful fenced large private back yard with mature lemon and orange trees. Kitchen has under cabinet lighting as well as new cabinets and quartz counters. Includes range, microwave, refrigerator & dishwasher. Laundry area with washer & dryer included inside home. Gardener included. Showings by appointment only
