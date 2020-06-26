All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 957 Lake Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
957 Lake Street
Last updated June 12 2019 at 11:34 PM

957 Lake Street

957 Lake Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

957 Lake Street, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Must see. Bright redone 3bd/ 2bath with hardwood floors throughout. Recessed lighting. Detached converted garage makes a great office plus extra storage space. Convenient Venice location to markets, stores & restaurants. Beautiful fenced large private back yard with mature lemon and orange trees. Kitchen has under cabinet lighting as well as new cabinets and quartz counters. Includes range, microwave, refrigerator & dishwasher. Laundry area with washer & dryer included inside home. Gardener included. Showings by appointment only
Must see. Bright redone 3bd/ 2bath with hardwood floors throughout. Recessed lighting. Detached converted garage makes a great office plus extra storage space. Convenient Venice location to markets, stores & restaurants. Beautiful fenced large private back yard with mature lemon and orange trees. Kitchen has under cabinet lighting as well as new cabinets and quartz counters. Includes range, microwave, refrigerator & dishwasher. Laundry area with washer & dryer included inside home. Gardener included. Showings by appointment only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 957 Lake Street have any available units?
957 Lake Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 957 Lake Street have?
Some of 957 Lake Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 957 Lake Street currently offering any rent specials?
957 Lake Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 957 Lake Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 957 Lake Street is pet friendly.
Does 957 Lake Street offer parking?
Yes, 957 Lake Street offers parking.
Does 957 Lake Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 957 Lake Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 957 Lake Street have a pool?
Yes, 957 Lake Street has a pool.
Does 957 Lake Street have accessible units?
Yes, 957 Lake Street has accessible units.
Does 957 Lake Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 957 Lake Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palazzo West
6220 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Villas at Park La Brea Apartments
5555 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90036
3730 Dufresne Court
3730 Dufresne Court
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90293
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Citronia
18550 Citronia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Venice
2432 Penmar Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College