957 Lake Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible carport doorman gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Must see. Bright redone 3bd/ 2bath with hardwood floors throughout. Recessed lighting. Detached converted garage makes a great office plus extra storage space. Convenient Venice location to markets, stores & restaurants. Beautiful fenced large private back yard with mature lemon and orange trees. Kitchen has under cabinet lighting as well as new cabinets and quartz counters. Includes range, microwave, refrigerator & dishwasher. Laundry area with washer & dryer included inside home. Gardener included. Showings by appointment only

Must see. Bright redone 3bd/ 2bath with hardwood floors throughout. Recessed lighting. Detached converted garage makes a great office plus extra storage space. Convenient Venice location to markets, stores & restaurants. Beautiful fenced large private back yard with mature lemon and orange trees. Kitchen has under cabinet lighting as well as new cabinets and quartz counters. Includes range, microwave, refrigerator & dishwasher. Laundry area with washer & dryer included inside home. Gardener included. Showings by appointment only