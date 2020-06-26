All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:49 AM

955 W 81st Street

955 West 81st Street · No Longer Available
Location

955 West 81st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90044
Congress Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Welcome home to this idyllic 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex in Los Angeles! Walk into a spacious living room with NEW wood floors, fresh NEW paint, and lots of windows for an abundance of natural light. The open kitchen features granite counter tops, garbage disposal, microwave, stove and a stainless steel refrigerator. Enjoy an exclusive backyard patio perfect for BBQ’s! Reduced electricity costs with solar panels already installed. Street parking only. Convenient to 110 & 105 FWY, Staple Center, the Forum, Hollywood Park Casino. Near Manchester Avenue Elementary School, Loren Miller Elementary School, Bret Harte Middle School, Bethune Middle school, and Mount Carmel High School. Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 955 W 81st Street have any available units?
955 W 81st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 955 W 81st Street have?
Some of 955 W 81st Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 955 W 81st Street currently offering any rent specials?
955 W 81st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 955 W 81st Street pet-friendly?
No, 955 W 81st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 955 W 81st Street offer parking?
No, 955 W 81st Street does not offer parking.
Does 955 W 81st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 955 W 81st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 955 W 81st Street have a pool?
No, 955 W 81st Street does not have a pool.
Does 955 W 81st Street have accessible units?
No, 955 W 81st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 955 W 81st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 955 W 81st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
