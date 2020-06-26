955 W 81st Street

Amenities

Welcome home to this idyllic 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex in Los Angeles! Walk into a spacious living room with NEW wood floors, fresh NEW paint, and lots of windows for an abundance of natural light. The open kitchen features granite counter tops, garbage disposal, microwave, stove and a stainless steel refrigerator. Enjoy an exclusive backyard patio perfect for BBQ’s! Reduced electricity costs with solar panels already installed. Street parking only. Convenient to 110 & 105 FWY, Staple Center, the Forum, Hollywood Park Casino. Near Manchester Avenue Elementary School, Loren Miller Elementary School, Bret Harte Middle School, Bethune Middle school, and Mount Carmel High School. Schedule a showing today!