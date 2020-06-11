All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019

9530 CEDARBROOK Drive

9530 W Cedarbrook Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9530 W Cedarbrook Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Charming Beverly Hills cottage-style home. Only 5 minutes to downtown Beverly Hills, yet tucked away on a secluded and quiet canyon cul-de-sac, this gem has two bedrooms, each with their own en-suite marble bathrooms. The master bedroom features a king bed, walk-in closet, and secluded patio with hot tub. The second bedroom includes a queen bed and french doors opening to the wrap around patio and tree filled hillside. The living room features a gas fireplace and the dining area boasts more french doors onto a canyon-view deck. The light filled chefs kitchen is well equipped with marble countertops and high end stainless steel appliances and a stacked washer and dryer. Overall this inviting home has a cozy, open layout with a lovely mixture of modern decor and antique pieces. Available furnished or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9530 CEDARBROOK Drive have any available units?
9530 CEDARBROOK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9530 CEDARBROOK Drive have?
Some of 9530 CEDARBROOK Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9530 CEDARBROOK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9530 CEDARBROOK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9530 CEDARBROOK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9530 CEDARBROOK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9530 CEDARBROOK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9530 CEDARBROOK Drive offers parking.
Does 9530 CEDARBROOK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9530 CEDARBROOK Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9530 CEDARBROOK Drive have a pool?
No, 9530 CEDARBROOK Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9530 CEDARBROOK Drive have accessible units?
No, 9530 CEDARBROOK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9530 CEDARBROOK Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9530 CEDARBROOK Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
