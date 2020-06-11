9530 CEDARBROOK Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Charming Beverly Hills cottage-style home. Only 5 minutes to downtown Beverly Hills, yet tucked away on a secluded and quiet canyon cul-de-sac, this gem has two bedrooms, each with their own en-suite marble bathrooms. The master bedroom features a king bed, walk-in closet, and secluded patio with hot tub. The second bedroom includes a queen bed and french doors opening to the wrap around patio and tree filled hillside. The living room features a gas fireplace and the dining area boasts more french doors onto a canyon-view deck. The light filled chefs kitchen is well equipped with marble countertops and high end stainless steel appliances and a stacked washer and dryer. Overall this inviting home has a cozy, open layout with a lovely mixture of modern decor and antique pieces. Available furnished or unfurnished.