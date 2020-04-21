9528 OAKMORE Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage media room

Newly built, come home to this exquisite architectural home in the heart of Beverlywood! A sophisticated open floorplan allows for the living, dining and kitchen to seamlessly flow together, all accented by built-ins, grand windows, soaring ceilings and sliding glass doors to the serene yard. Channel your inner chef in the gourmet kitchen w/sophisticated marble detailing, expansive island, breakfast bar, top-of-the-line appliances and ample cabinetry. Escape to the decadent master suite w/sumptuous bath featuring dual vanity, soaker tub & glass shower. Additional features include fire places, grand balconies, well-appointed guest rooms, contemporary light fixtures, movie theater, laundry room and more. Relish the California sun in the expansive yard with pool and lush landscaping.