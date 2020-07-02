All apartments in Los Angeles
9520 Rincon Avenue
Last updated January 23 2020 at 1:13 AM

9520 Rincon Avenue

9520 Rincon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9520 Rincon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91331
Pacoima

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
WOW!! Completely remodeled 5 bedroom property in the heart of the valley. It will not last. Property features: Renovated Kitchen with amazing cabinets and newer counter tops, Central AC/heating, over 2100 square feet of living area, large size bedrooms, all bathrooms remodeled with newer vanities, remodeled showers, fresh paint throught the home. Plenty of parking spaces on driveway (gated), automatic sprinklers, upgraded windows, corner lot, and not to mentioned that sparkling pool that's perfect for those summer bbq's. Call today for a private showing 818-974-7964.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9520 Rincon Avenue have any available units?
9520 Rincon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9520 Rincon Avenue have?
Some of 9520 Rincon Avenue's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9520 Rincon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9520 Rincon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9520 Rincon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9520 Rincon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9520 Rincon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9520 Rincon Avenue offers parking.
Does 9520 Rincon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9520 Rincon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9520 Rincon Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9520 Rincon Avenue has a pool.
Does 9520 Rincon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9520 Rincon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9520 Rincon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9520 Rincon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

