9520 Rincon Avenue

Amenities

parking recently renovated pool air conditioning bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

WOW!! Completely remodeled 5 bedroom property in the heart of the valley. It will not last. Property features: Renovated Kitchen with amazing cabinets and newer counter tops, Central AC/heating, over 2100 square feet of living area, large size bedrooms, all bathrooms remodeled with newer vanities, remodeled showers, fresh paint throught the home. Plenty of parking spaces on driveway (gated), automatic sprinklers, upgraded windows, corner lot, and not to mentioned that sparkling pool that's perfect for those summer bbq's. Call today for a private showing 818-974-7964.