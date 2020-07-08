All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:30 PM

9508 Quakertown Avenue

9508 Quakertown Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9508 Quakertown Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Chatsworth Home! Ready for Move-In 2nd week in October! - Excellent 4 + 2 home located on a quiet cul-de-sac! Lots of room to roam-- large living room with fireplace, dining room, bright, airy kitchen. The bedrooms are nicely situated and the master bedroom is located next to a full bathroom. Attached garage with large driveway. Large back yard features a patio area and mature fruit trees. Please contact Shannon Greene at (818) 792-9515/text or email shannon.greene@prellis.com to find out showing details.

(RLNE5182780)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9508 Quakertown Avenue have any available units?
9508 Quakertown Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 9508 Quakertown Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9508 Quakertown Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9508 Quakertown Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9508 Quakertown Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9508 Quakertown Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9508 Quakertown Avenue offers parking.
Does 9508 Quakertown Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9508 Quakertown Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9508 Quakertown Avenue have a pool?
No, 9508 Quakertown Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9508 Quakertown Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9508 Quakertown Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9508 Quakertown Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9508 Quakertown Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9508 Quakertown Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9508 Quakertown Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

