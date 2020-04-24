All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

950 S Mariposa Ave

950 South Mariposa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

950 South Mariposa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Mid-Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This apartment is a charming and cozy, *recently renovated* large studio, located in korea town!!!
The apartment features wood flooring throughout the unit, lots of natural light and was just freshly painted for a brighter experience.
Additionally this unit has lots of closet space as well and the complex features a common area for all tenants to enjoy .

Aprtment features:
*refrigerator*
*microwave*
*freashly painted*
*wood flooring throughtout*
*home warming bath tiles*
*warm spot lighting in room*
*lots of natural light*
*ac in unit*

building features:
*common area*
*laundry on site*

utilities:
water and trash included!!!

Just minutes from 101, 110, 5, 10 freeways!

This apartmnet is located close to the 101 freeway, hollywood bowl, sunset blvd, runyon canyon and public transportation ect.
(Located near Los Angeles, west Hollywood, Hollywood, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose, Sunset Blvd)

(RLNE4666692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 950 S Mariposa Ave have any available units?
950 S Mariposa Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 950 S Mariposa Ave have?
Some of 950 S Mariposa Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 950 S Mariposa Ave currently offering any rent specials?
950 S Mariposa Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 950 S Mariposa Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 950 S Mariposa Ave is pet friendly.
Does 950 S Mariposa Ave offer parking?
No, 950 S Mariposa Ave does not offer parking.
Does 950 S Mariposa Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 950 S Mariposa Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 950 S Mariposa Ave have a pool?
No, 950 S Mariposa Ave does not have a pool.
Does 950 S Mariposa Ave have accessible units?
No, 950 S Mariposa Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 950 S Mariposa Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 950 S Mariposa Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
