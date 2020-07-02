All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9477 GLOAMING Drive

9477 Gloaming Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9477 Gloaming Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
guest suite
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
Rare find - Remodeled Artists Retreat in Beverly Hills! Private, gated, former Celebrity Estate, nestled at the end of a hidden, private road. Every inch of this unique property exudes character and charm. Story book windows and wood beam ceilings throughout, built-in breakfast nook with bay windows, beautiful grand fireplace and french doors leading from dining area and living room to the secluded, gated front space with a fantastic gargoyle fountain and outdoor seating/dining areas. Three large bedrooms including a guest suite with a private entrance, kitchenette and en suite bathroom, which can also be used as an office, in law suite or maids quarters. Enormous master suite with walk in closet, two fireplaces, a large sitting area and soaring wood beam ceilings. Luxurious master bath with deep soaking tub and double sided shower. Large wrap around sun terrace. Park-like back yard features a waterfall, pond and gazebo on over 28,000sf lot. This is a truly magical home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9477 GLOAMING Drive have any available units?
9477 GLOAMING Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9477 GLOAMING Drive have?
Some of 9477 GLOAMING Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9477 GLOAMING Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9477 GLOAMING Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9477 GLOAMING Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9477 GLOAMING Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9477 GLOAMING Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9477 GLOAMING Drive offers parking.
Does 9477 GLOAMING Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9477 GLOAMING Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9477 GLOAMING Drive have a pool?
No, 9477 GLOAMING Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9477 GLOAMING Drive have accessible units?
No, 9477 GLOAMING Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9477 GLOAMING Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9477 GLOAMING Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
