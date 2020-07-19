9466 CHEROKEE Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill hot tub

Hidden and set back from the street behind gates lies this completely-renovated Mid Century modern surrounded by lush and mature landscaping. Private and serene, the interior boasts floor-to-ceiling windows allowing for a ton of natural light. Master suite is located on one side of the home with private outdoor area, spa-like bath with dual sinks, and very spacious walk-in closet. Formal dining room with beautiful glass bar steps down to the formal living room complete with a white-washed brick fireplace and lovely views of the outdoors. Bright kitchen features stainless steel Wolf appliances, lots of cabinet space, and is connected to the separate family room. Additional highlights include 2 separate guest bedrooms, wide-plank hardwood floors, skylights, and steel-framed windows and doors throughout. Outside, a large grassy yard in front and great entertaining space with kitchen and firepit in back complete this sophisticated property located just minutes from the Beverly Hills Hotel.