Los Angeles, CA
9466 CHEROKEE Lane
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:00 AM

9466 CHEROKEE Lane

9466 Cherokee Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9466 Cherokee Lane, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
Hidden and set back from the street behind gates lies this completely-renovated Mid Century modern surrounded by lush and mature landscaping. Private and serene, the interior boasts floor-to-ceiling windows allowing for a ton of natural light. Master suite is located on one side of the home with private outdoor area, spa-like bath with dual sinks, and very spacious walk-in closet. Formal dining room with beautiful glass bar steps down to the formal living room complete with a white-washed brick fireplace and lovely views of the outdoors. Bright kitchen features stainless steel Wolf appliances, lots of cabinet space, and is connected to the separate family room. Additional highlights include 2 separate guest bedrooms, wide-plank hardwood floors, skylights, and steel-framed windows and doors throughout. Outside, a large grassy yard in front and great entertaining space with kitchen and firepit in back complete this sophisticated property located just minutes from the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9466 CHEROKEE Lane have any available units?
9466 CHEROKEE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9466 CHEROKEE Lane have?
Some of 9466 CHEROKEE Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9466 CHEROKEE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9466 CHEROKEE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9466 CHEROKEE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9466 CHEROKEE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9466 CHEROKEE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9466 CHEROKEE Lane offers parking.
Does 9466 CHEROKEE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9466 CHEROKEE Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9466 CHEROKEE Lane have a pool?
No, 9466 CHEROKEE Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9466 CHEROKEE Lane have accessible units?
No, 9466 CHEROKEE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9466 CHEROKEE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9466 CHEROKEE Lane has units with dishwashers.
