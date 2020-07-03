9461 Givens Place

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Charming Single Story 4+4 with Den/Office Cul-De-Sac location with a Sparkling Blue Pool. This beautiful home offers a Open & Bright floor plan on a Huge Lot. The Gourmet Kitchen is remodeled with New Cabinets and Granite Counters, Breakfast Bar and Nook. The home also features a Grand Living Room & Family Room with Fireplaces, Spacious Dining Room overlooking back yard and pool, Large Master Bedroom and Secondary Bedrooms, Upgraded bathrooms, Double Pane Windows, Recessed Lights, Additional Side Yard and Wonderful Curb Appeal. Great Schools too! Apply at https://www.lexingtonpmc.com/listings/detail/1587654d-edc4-41a2-855e-bab9498ba79c