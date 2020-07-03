All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 9461 Givens Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
9461 Givens Place
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM

9461 Givens Place

9461 Givens Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Northridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9461 Givens Place, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Charming Single Story 4+4 with Den/Office Cul-De-Sac location with a Sparkling Blue Pool. This beautiful home offers a Open & Bright floor plan on a Huge Lot. The Gourmet Kitchen is remodeled with New Cabinets and Granite Counters, Breakfast Bar and Nook. The home also features a Grand Living Room & Family Room with Fireplaces, Spacious Dining Room overlooking back yard and pool, Large Master Bedroom and Secondary Bedrooms, Upgraded bathrooms, Double Pane Windows, Recessed Lights, Additional Side Yard and Wonderful Curb Appeal. Great Schools too! Apply at https://www.lexingtonpmc.com/listings/detail/1587654d-edc4-41a2-855e-bab9498ba79c

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9461 Givens Place have any available units?
9461 Givens Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9461 Givens Place have?
Some of 9461 Givens Place's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9461 Givens Place currently offering any rent specials?
9461 Givens Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9461 Givens Place pet-friendly?
No, 9461 Givens Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9461 Givens Place offer parking?
No, 9461 Givens Place does not offer parking.
Does 9461 Givens Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9461 Givens Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9461 Givens Place have a pool?
Yes, 9461 Givens Place has a pool.
Does 9461 Givens Place have accessible units?
No, 9461 Givens Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9461 Givens Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 9461 Givens Place does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Bundy
1661 S Bundy Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90025
The Encore
4920 Van Nuys Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Los Feliz Summit Apartments
3901 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90013
1926 - 1930 Jefferson St
1926 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90018
Vue Los Feliz
1800 North New Hampshire Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Silverlake Towers
3408 West Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College