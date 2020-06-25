9435 Noble Avenue - 1, Unit 102

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This detached townhouse is 2272 sqft and features 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths, attached garage. This was built in 2005 and most of the inside was remodeld recently. New Laminate flooring, freshly painted walls, recess lights through out house. First floor - living room formal dining room & family room with patio view & a guest powder room. Appliances include - Dishwasher, stove and microwave. Second floor 3 bedrooms and two bathrooms. Large master suite with walk in closet & bathroom and with double sink and separate shower and shower tub. This unit comes with a spacious loft as well. Each unit in the community has no sharing walls with other units. Nice big private patio , enjoy parties and BBQ with family and friends. Direct access attached 2-car garage, newer water heater, smoke alarm detectors installed. Unit well kept, nice & clean, sunny & bright.

Centrally located to shopping malls. Easy access to freeways as well!