Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
9435 Noble Avenue - 1, Unit 102
Last updated April 27 2019 at 4:24 AM

9435 Noble Avenue - 1, Unit 102

9435 Noble Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9435 Noble Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills East

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This detached townhouse is 2272 sqft and features 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths, attached garage. This was built in 2005 and most of the inside was remodeld recently. New Laminate flooring, freshly painted walls, recess lights through out house. First floor - living room formal dining room & family room with patio view & a guest powder room. Appliances include - Dishwasher, stove and microwave. Second floor 3 bedrooms and two bathrooms. Large master suite with walk in closet & bathroom and with double sink and separate shower and shower tub. This unit comes with a spacious loft as well. Each unit in the community has no sharing walls with other units. Nice big private patio , enjoy parties and BBQ with family and friends. Direct access attached 2-car garage, newer water heater, smoke alarm detectors installed. Unit well kept, nice & clean, sunny & bright.
Centrally located to shopping malls. Easy access to freeways as well!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9435 Noble Avenue - 1, Unit 102 have any available units?
9435 Noble Avenue - 1, Unit 102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9435 Noble Avenue - 1, Unit 102 have?
Some of 9435 Noble Avenue - 1, Unit 102's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9435 Noble Avenue - 1, Unit 102 currently offering any rent specials?
9435 Noble Avenue - 1, Unit 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9435 Noble Avenue - 1, Unit 102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9435 Noble Avenue - 1, Unit 102 is pet friendly.
Does 9435 Noble Avenue - 1, Unit 102 offer parking?
Yes, 9435 Noble Avenue - 1, Unit 102 offers parking.
Does 9435 Noble Avenue - 1, Unit 102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9435 Noble Avenue - 1, Unit 102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9435 Noble Avenue - 1, Unit 102 have a pool?
No, 9435 Noble Avenue - 1, Unit 102 does not have a pool.
Does 9435 Noble Avenue - 1, Unit 102 have accessible units?
No, 9435 Noble Avenue - 1, Unit 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 9435 Noble Avenue - 1, Unit 102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9435 Noble Avenue - 1, Unit 102 has units with dishwashers.
