Los Angeles, CA
942 Alandele Avenue
Last updated November 21 2019 at 8:43 PM

942 Alandele Avenue

942 Alandele Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

942 Alandele Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LARGE 1920’s style 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. This original style unit comes with hardwood floors, a formal dining room TONS of closet space, and more! Nestled adjacent to Miracle Mile, this gorgeous and bright unit comes with a tiled kitchen and bathroom, stove and refrigerator, washer/dryer hookups, and 1 garage parking space! What more could you ask for?

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 942 Alandele Avenue have any available units?
942 Alandele Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 942 Alandele Avenue have?
Some of 942 Alandele Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 942 Alandele Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
942 Alandele Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 942 Alandele Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 942 Alandele Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 942 Alandele Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 942 Alandele Avenue offers parking.
Does 942 Alandele Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 942 Alandele Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 942 Alandele Avenue have a pool?
No, 942 Alandele Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 942 Alandele Avenue have accessible units?
No, 942 Alandele Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 942 Alandele Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 942 Alandele Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

