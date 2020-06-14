942 Alandele Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

LARGE 1920’s style 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. This original style unit comes with hardwood floors, a formal dining room TONS of closet space, and more! Nestled adjacent to Miracle Mile, this gorgeous and bright unit comes with a tiled kitchen and bathroom, stove and refrigerator, washer/dryer hookups, and 1 garage parking space! What more could you ask for?



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

