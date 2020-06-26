9417 Beverlywood Street

Amenities
Relax on the front porch and enjoy unobstructed city views. Large windows allow natural light to stream into the living room w/fpl and dining rm. Remodeled eat-in kitchen with dark granite counter tops, cherry wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances and built-in wine fridge + breakfast nook. Two of the three bedrooms are on this level. Generous master suite with walk-in closet and exquisite bath with over-sized shower, sunken spa tub and separate vanities. The suite leads to this home's super-sized storybook backyard: a flat expanse of lawn and deck area, embraced by a lushly landscaped, multi-leveled and terraced hillside complete with a rustic babbling brook, fire pit and citrus grove. The third bedroom, beautifully constructed with resort-like detail, has a private entrance, separate bathroom and its own fireplace-adorned living room accentuated by a wall of windows and light. Open family room and office nook. Located in award-winning Castle Heights Elementary School district.
