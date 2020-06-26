9417 Beverlywood Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible carport fire pit gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access pet friendly

Relax on the front porch and enjoy unobstructed city views. Large windows allow natural light to stream into the living room w/fpl and dining rm. Remodeled eat-in kitchen with dark granite counter tops, cherry wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances and built-in wine fridge + breakfast nook. Two of the three bedrooms are on this level. Generous master suite with walk-in closet and exquisite bath with over-sized shower, sunken spa tub and separate vanities. The suite leads to this home's super-sized storybook backyard: a flat expanse of lawn and deck area, embraced by a lushly landscaped, multi-leveled and terraced hillside complete with a rustic babbling brook, fire pit and citrus grove. The third bedroom, beautifully constructed with resort-like detail, has a private entrance, separate bathroom and its own fireplace-adorned living room accentuated by a wall of windows and light. Open family room and office nook. Located in award-winning Castle Heights Elementary School district.

