9417 Beverlywood Street
Last updated June 30 2019 at 11:24 PM

9417 Beverlywood Street

9417 Beverlywood Street · No Longer Available
Location

9417 Beverlywood Street, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Relax on the front porch and enjoy unobstructed city views. Large windows allow natural light to stream into the living room w/fpl and dining rm. Remodeled eat-in kitchen with dark granite counter tops, cherry wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances and built-in wine fridge + breakfast nook. Two of the three bedrooms are on this level. Generous master suite with walk-in closet and exquisite bath with over-sized shower, sunken spa tub and separate vanities. The suite leads to this home's super-sized storybook backyard: a flat expanse of lawn and deck area, embraced by a lushly landscaped, multi-leveled and terraced hillside complete with a rustic babbling brook, fire pit and citrus grove. The third bedroom, beautifully constructed with resort-like detail, has a private entrance, separate bathroom and its own fireplace-adorned living room accentuated by a wall of windows and light. Open family room and office nook. Located in award-winning Castle Heights Elementary School district.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9417 Beverlywood Street have any available units?
9417 Beverlywood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9417 Beverlywood Street have?
Some of 9417 Beverlywood Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9417 Beverlywood Street currently offering any rent specials?
9417 Beverlywood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9417 Beverlywood Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9417 Beverlywood Street is pet friendly.
Does 9417 Beverlywood Street offer parking?
Yes, 9417 Beverlywood Street offers parking.
Does 9417 Beverlywood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9417 Beverlywood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9417 Beverlywood Street have a pool?
No, 9417 Beverlywood Street does not have a pool.
Does 9417 Beverlywood Street have accessible units?
Yes, 9417 Beverlywood Street has accessible units.
Does 9417 Beverlywood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9417 Beverlywood Street has units with dishwashers.
