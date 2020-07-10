939 S Cabrillo

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit in gated building close to the center of San Pedro. Just minutes to freeways. Close to shopping, restaurants, parks, marinas, harbor and beaches. Spacious living room and dining area, bedroom has closet along a whole wall. Extra storage in hall. The kitchen comes equipped with a stove and a dishwasher. Easy care plank flooring throughout. Quartz counters in kitchen and bath, can lights, blinds, fan light in dining area. There is a full bath with tub/shower. The rent includes one parking space in a gated garage. There is also a storage locker above the parking. Water and trash and parking included in rent.