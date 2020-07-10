All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 939 S Cabrillo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
939 S Cabrillo
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

939 S Cabrillo

939 South Cabrillo Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Central San Pedro
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

939 South Cabrillo Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Central San Pedro

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit in gated building close to the center of San Pedro. Just minutes to freeways. Close to shopping, restaurants, parks, marinas, harbor and beaches. Spacious living room and dining area, bedroom has closet along a whole wall. Extra storage in hall. The kitchen comes equipped with a stove and a dishwasher. Easy care plank flooring throughout. Quartz counters in kitchen and bath, can lights, blinds, fan light in dining area. There is a full bath with tub/shower. The rent includes one parking space in a gated garage. There is also a storage locker above the parking. Water and trash and parking included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 939 S Cabrillo have any available units?
939 S Cabrillo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 939 S Cabrillo have?
Some of 939 S Cabrillo's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 939 S Cabrillo currently offering any rent specials?
939 S Cabrillo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 939 S Cabrillo pet-friendly?
No, 939 S Cabrillo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 939 S Cabrillo offer parking?
Yes, 939 S Cabrillo offers parking.
Does 939 S Cabrillo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 939 S Cabrillo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 939 S Cabrillo have a pool?
No, 939 S Cabrillo does not have a pool.
Does 939 S Cabrillo have accessible units?
No, 939 S Cabrillo does not have accessible units.
Does 939 S Cabrillo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 939 S Cabrillo has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1111 Wilshire
1111 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Palazzo East
348 S. Hauser Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Independence Plaza
8735 Independence Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
The Vermont
3150 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Tujunga South
4077-4083 Tujunga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Avalon Studio City
10945 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90005

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College