Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

939 North Normandie Avenue

939 Normandie Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

939 Normandie Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029
East Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
4 Bedroom Modern Townhome with Backyard Furnished - Property Id: 276352

Can be rented furnished or unfurnished

Very beautiful and spacious space for rent nearby Silverlake, Melrose, Koreatown, and Hollywood This is a Fourplex building. Comes with 3 spacious rooms + media room or garage and 2.5 bathroom. 1-2 Parking spaces in front of garage . The unit comes with a private small backyard located behind the kitchen area. The unit comes with a very big open living room space which makes furnishing the place very easy. There are 2 balconies located on the 2nd floor. All 3 bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor. Unit comes with central AC and heating. In-unit laundry machines.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/276352
Property Id 276352

(RLNE5775418)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 939 North Normandie Avenue have any available units?
939 North Normandie Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 939 North Normandie Avenue have?
Some of 939 North Normandie Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 939 North Normandie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
939 North Normandie Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 939 North Normandie Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 939 North Normandie Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 939 North Normandie Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 939 North Normandie Avenue offers parking.
Does 939 North Normandie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 939 North Normandie Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 939 North Normandie Avenue have a pool?
No, 939 North Normandie Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 939 North Normandie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 939 North Normandie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 939 North Normandie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 939 North Normandie Avenue has units with dishwashers.

