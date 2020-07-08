939 North Normandie Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage hot tub internet access media room

4 Bedroom Modern Townhome with Backyard Furnished - Property Id: 276352



Can be rented furnished or unfurnished



Very beautiful and spacious space for rent nearby Silverlake, Melrose, Koreatown, and Hollywood This is a Fourplex building. Comes with 3 spacious rooms + media room or garage and 2.5 bathroom. 1-2 Parking spaces in front of garage . The unit comes with a private small backyard located behind the kitchen area. The unit comes with a very big open living room space which makes furnishing the place very easy. There are 2 balconies located on the 2nd floor. All 3 bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor. Unit comes with central AC and heating. In-unit laundry machines.

