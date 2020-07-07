939 E. 51st Street

Amenities
OPEN HOUSE Friday 10/4 3-5. House with 2 Bedrooms + Large Bonus Room! - This unit is centrally located in a quiet neighborhood near the 10
and 110 freeways with close proximity to public transportation and downtown
Updated Kitchen including sleek new Custom Cabinets and modern counter-tops
New Appliances including Gas Stove with stainless steel Hood, Microwave,& Refrigerator
Fully Remodeled Bathroom with fresh new paint
Plenty of Gated Parking! There is room for over 7 cars including RVs and any other toys
Tenant pays for all utilities
Pets are welcome
Lease price: $2,600 with a two year lease.
For more information or to view this property, please contact:
Dwayne: tel/text 818-396-7945
Realtor DRE #02086678
Please submit your application online: www.LRSRM.com
Security deposit amount will depend on credit.
" Equal Housing Provider and we follow all Fair Housing Laws"
(RLNE5115220)