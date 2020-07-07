All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
939 E. 51st Street
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

939 E. 51st Street

939 East 51st Street · No Longer Available
Location

939 East 51st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90011
Vernon-Main

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
OPEN HOUSE Friday 10/4 3-5. House with 2 Bedrooms + Large Bonus Room! - This unit is centrally located in a quiet neighborhood near the 10
and 110 freeways with close proximity to public transportation and downtown
Updated Kitchen including sleek new Custom Cabinets and modern counter-tops
New Appliances including Gas Stove with stainless steel Hood, Microwave,& Refrigerator
Fully Remodeled Bathroom with fresh new paint
Plenty of Gated Parking! There is room for over 7 cars including RVs and any other toys
Tenant pays for all utilities
Pets are welcome
Lease price: $2,600 with a two year lease.
For more information or to view this property, please contact:
Dwayne: tel/text 818-396-7945
Realtor DRE #02086678
Please submit your application online: www.LRSRM.com
Security deposit amount will depend on credit.
" Equal Housing Provider and we follow all Fair Housing Laws"

(RLNE5115220)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 939 E. 51st Street have any available units?
939 E. 51st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 939 E. 51st Street have?
Some of 939 E. 51st Street's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 939 E. 51st Street currently offering any rent specials?
939 E. 51st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 939 E. 51st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 939 E. 51st Street is pet friendly.
Does 939 E. 51st Street offer parking?
Yes, 939 E. 51st Street offers parking.
Does 939 E. 51st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 939 E. 51st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 939 E. 51st Street have a pool?
No, 939 E. 51st Street does not have a pool.
Does 939 E. 51st Street have accessible units?
No, 939 E. 51st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 939 E. 51st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 939 E. 51st Street does not have units with dishwashers.

