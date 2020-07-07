939 E. 51st Street

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel microwave range

OPEN HOUSE Friday 10/4 3-5. House with 2 Bedrooms + Large Bonus Room! - This unit is centrally located in a quiet neighborhood near the 10

and 110 freeways with close proximity to public transportation and downtown

Updated Kitchen including sleek new Custom Cabinets and modern counter-tops

New Appliances including Gas Stove with stainless steel Hood, Microwave,& Refrigerator

Fully Remodeled Bathroom with fresh new paint

Plenty of Gated Parking! There is room for over 7 cars including RVs and any other toys

Tenant pays for all utilities

Pets are welcome

Lease price: $2,600 with a two year lease.

For more information or to view this property, please contact:

Dwayne: tel/text 818-396-7945

Realtor DRE #02086678

Please submit your application online: www.LRSRM.com

Security deposit amount will depend on credit.

" Equal Housing Provider and we follow all Fair Housing Laws"



