938 S Grand View St 2

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed garage pet friendly dogs allowed

Westlake (L.A.) 1BR will make you happy! - Property Id: 163159



ONE PARKING SPOT INCLUDED!!! IT'S A COVERED GARAGE!!! YEAH!!!



Unit turn in progress and ALMOST READY!!!



PENDING THE FOLLOWING:

BRAND NEW double pane windows. Brand new!!!

New baseboards



KEEP IN MIND:

NO LAUNDRY

FIRST FLOOR UNIT

REFINISHED ORIGINAL WOOD FLOORS

Stove/Fridge included (photos soon)

Two entrances



NO DOGS

CATS OK

OWNER PAYS WATER ONLY

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/163159p

Property Id 163159



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5186919)