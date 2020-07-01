Rent Calculator
All apartments in Los Angeles
938 S Grand View St 2
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:38 PM
938 S Grand View St 2
938 South Grand View Street
·
No Longer Available
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
MacArthur Park
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location
938 South Grand View Street, Los Angeles, CA 90006
MacArthur Park
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Westlake (L.A.) 1BR will make you happy! - Property Id: 163159
ONE PARKING SPOT INCLUDED!!! IT'S A COVERED GARAGE!!! YEAH!!!
Unit turn in progress and ALMOST READY!!!
PENDING THE FOLLOWING:
BRAND NEW double pane windows. Brand new!!!
New baseboards
KEEP IN MIND:
NO LAUNDRY
FIRST FLOOR UNIT
REFINISHED ORIGINAL WOOD FLOORS
Stove/Fridge included (photos soon)
Two entrances
NO DOGS
CATS OK
OWNER PAYS WATER ONLY
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/163159p
Property Id 163159
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5186919)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 938 S Grand View St 2 have any available units?
938 S Grand View St 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 938 S Grand View St 2 have?
Some of 938 S Grand View St 2's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 938 S Grand View St 2 currently offering any rent specials?
938 S Grand View St 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 938 S Grand View St 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 938 S Grand View St 2 is pet friendly.
Does 938 S Grand View St 2 offer parking?
Yes, 938 S Grand View St 2 offers parking.
Does 938 S Grand View St 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 938 S Grand View St 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 938 S Grand View St 2 have a pool?
No, 938 S Grand View St 2 does not have a pool.
Does 938 S Grand View St 2 have accessible units?
No, 938 S Grand View St 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 938 S Grand View St 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 938 S Grand View St 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
