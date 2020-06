Amenities

Lovely 5 bedroom, 3 bath home! living room with hardwood floors and dining area with access to private patio. Kitchen with granite counters, tile floors, and breakfast counter. Master bedroom upstairs with big walk-in closet and Master bathroom with dual sinks and tile flooring. All bedroom upstairs with carpet and mirror slider closet doors. Convenient laundry room in unit and attached two car garage. Better take a look!