9350 AIRDROME Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

located in the heart of Beverlywood on a quiet tree lined street. Meticulously maintained and professionally furnished with the finest accommodations. A grandiose entry leads into a formal living area adjacent to the dining room with comfortable seating and artistic touches. A room downstairs is currently being used as a reading room is also perfect for an office or guest sleeping quarters. Spacious gourmet kitchen features high end stainless appliances and a breakfast nook flowing with natural light. Family room boasts dry bar and perfect view of the private backyard with saltwater pool and copious outdoor sitting room. Head upstairs to the oversized master suite with private patio and fully outfitted walk in closet. Stylish master bath with dual vanities, jetted tub, and separate steam shower. Two more bedrooms upstairs, both with ensuite bathrooms. Available for 1-6 month term.