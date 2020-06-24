All apartments in Los Angeles
935 E 88TH PLACE
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

935 E 88TH PLACE

935 East 88th Place · No Longer Available
Location

935 East 88th Place, Los Angeles, CA 90002
Congress Southeast

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 BEDROOM 1 BATH Duplex - Call or text Ayana for showing 626-377-7372

*LAUNDRY HOOKUP

*CENTRAL A/C & HEATING

*FRONT YARD ACCESS

*FRESHLY PAINTED

* MODERN BATHROOM VANITY AND TILES

* MODERN GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTER TOP AND CABINETS

*NEW WOOD FLOORING

*RECESSED LIGHTING

*APPLIANCES INCLUDED

*GOOD FUNG SHUI

*GOOD WALKING SCORE

- This Duplex is conveniently located at one of Los Angeles' most centralized locations.

- Near The Forum, LAX, and the new Rams and Chargers Stadium!

- Located nearby are Animo College Preparatory Academy, David Starr Jordan High School, and Florence Griffith Joyner - Elementary School, and more!

Schedule a showing today to see this wonderful home.

(STREET PARKING)
(SMALL DOGS)

(RLNE4751122)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 935 E 88TH PLACE have any available units?
935 E 88TH PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 935 E 88TH PLACE have?
Some of 935 E 88TH PLACE's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 935 E 88TH PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
935 E 88TH PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 935 E 88TH PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 935 E 88TH PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 935 E 88TH PLACE offer parking?
No, 935 E 88TH PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 935 E 88TH PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 935 E 88TH PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 935 E 88TH PLACE have a pool?
No, 935 E 88TH PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 935 E 88TH PLACE have accessible units?
No, 935 E 88TH PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 935 E 88TH PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 935 E 88TH PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
