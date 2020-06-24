935 E 88TH PLACE

Amenities
3 BEDROOM 1 BATH Duplex - Call or text Ayana for showing 626-377-7372
*LAUNDRY HOOKUP
*CENTRAL A/C & HEATING
*FRONT YARD ACCESS
*FRESHLY PAINTED
* MODERN BATHROOM VANITY AND TILES
* MODERN GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTER TOP AND CABINETS
*NEW WOOD FLOORING
*RECESSED LIGHTING
*APPLIANCES INCLUDED
*GOOD FUNG SHUI
*GOOD WALKING SCORE
- This Duplex is conveniently located at one of Los Angeles' most centralized locations.
- Near The Forum, LAX, and the new Rams and Chargers Stadium!
- Located nearby are Animo College Preparatory Academy, David Starr Jordan High School, and Florence Griffith Joyner - Elementary School, and more!
Schedule a showing today to see this wonderful home.
(STREET PARKING)
(SMALL DOGS)
(RLNE4751122)