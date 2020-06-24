935 E 88TH PLACE

Amenities

3 BEDROOM 1 BATH Duplex - Call or text Ayana for showing 626-377-7372



*LAUNDRY HOOKUP



*CENTRAL A/C & HEATING



*FRONT YARD ACCESS



*FRESHLY PAINTED



* MODERN BATHROOM VANITY AND TILES



* MODERN GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTER TOP AND CABINETS



*NEW WOOD FLOORING



*RECESSED LIGHTING



*APPLIANCES INCLUDED



*GOOD FUNG SHUI



*GOOD WALKING SCORE



- This Duplex is conveniently located at one of Los Angeles' most centralized locations.



- Near The Forum, LAX, and the new Rams and Chargers Stadium!



- Located nearby are Animo College Preparatory Academy, David Starr Jordan High School, and Florence Griffith Joyner - Elementary School, and more!



Schedule a showing today to see this wonderful home.



(STREET PARKING)

(SMALL DOGS)



(RLNE4751122)