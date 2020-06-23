9348 Bianca Avenue

Amenities

Looking to rent a gorgeous home for the holidays? Check this Modern Masterpiece! This Top of the line, state-of-the-art home is everything you could ask for and more! From the long private circular driveway onto the magnificent large lot of approx. 17,500SF with the sparkling pool and lounge area. The open concept kitchen and dining room steps down into your formal living room, great for entertaining! New flooring throughout, 4 spacious bedrooms, and 3 upgraded bathrooms with custom vanities and quartz counters. The kitchen has quartz counters, a huge center island, brand new stainless steel appliances and a large sunny breakfast room. The master suite has vaulted ceilings, a substantial walk in closet, a private bath with a shower / luxurious soaking tub, elegant his/her vanity. Walk outside from the master-suite through an sliding glass door to the private backyard. Centrally located, adjacent to Sherwood Forest, near CSUN, key location to 118 HWY. 101 HWY & 405 Hwy. Certainly this one is a one-of -a-kind!! Home is also listed for sale.